Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Price Headed to Injured Reserve

Promising rookie DT Brian Price will turn his attention to 2011 after being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, the result of a pelvis injury

Nov 02, 2010 at 10:20 AM
Price11_02_10_1_t.jpg


Brian Price's rookie season came to an end Tuesday when he was placed on injured reserve by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  The promising defensive tackle, selected early in the second run of the 2010 NFL Draft, will have surgery to repair a pelvis injury and is expected to be healthy for the 2011 campaign.

In fact, the prognosis for Price has him returning to action on the practice field after the draft next spring.

The 6-1, 303-pound Price was limited by a hamstring injury during the offseason and for parts of training camp, but he was able to appear in each of the Buccaneers' first five games before his pelvis became an issue.  He contributed six tackles, one tackle for loss and three quarterback pressures during limited playing time and frequently showed an explosive burst off the line of scrimmage.

Though he had played primarily as a three-technique tackle at UCLA, Price learned the nose tackle position upon arriving in Tampa as first-round pick Gerald McCoy settled in at the three-technique.

In three seasons at UCLA, Price appeared in 35 games with 30 starts and totaled 97 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 44.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and one interception.  He was an All-Pac 10 choice in each of his last two collegiate seasons and was the conference's defensive player of the year in 2009.

Price was the first of two players the Buccaneers drafted in the second round of this April's draft, going 35th overall and four spots before the team also selected wide receiver Arrelious Benn.  Price's return in 2011 will only add to the impact of a 2010 draft class that also includes McCoy, Benn, wide receiver Mike Williams, safety Cody Grimm, cornerback Myron Lewis, linebacker Dekoda Watson and fullback/tight end Erik Lorig.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Promote Rashard Robinson to Active Roster

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed CB Rashard Robinson to their active roster, waived G John Molchon and brought WR Jaydon Mickens back to the practice squad
news

WR Cyril Grayson Added to Protection List in Week Seven

The Bucs' practice squad protection list for Week Seven includes WR Cyril Grayson for the first time, along with repeaters Jose Borregales, Troy Warner and Deon Yelder
news

John Molchon Activated in Monday Round of Roster Moves

G John Molchon has been activated from injured reserve, with the release of WR Jaydon Mickens clearing a spot on the roster…Also CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson replaces OLB Elijah Ponder on the practice squad
news

Bucs Elevate TE Deon Yelder for Eagles Game

With Rob Gronkowski once again sidelined, the Buccaneers have shored up their tight end position for Thursday's game in Philadelphia by elevating Deon Yelder from the practice squad
news

Bucs' Week Six Practice Squad Protections Same as Week Five

Tampa Bay has submitted a list of protected practice squad players identical to the week before: K Jose Borregales, TE Codey McElroy, CB Rashard Robinson and S Troy Warner
news

Cam Gill Returns from Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers have activated second-year OLB Cam Gill from injured reserve, adding depth to their edge rush rotation and another big-man option on special teams
news

Rashard Robinson, Codey McElroy Elevated Again

While dealing with a rash of injuries in the secondary, the Buccaneers have used their Week Five practice squad protections on DBs Rashard Robinson and Troy Warner, as well as K Jose Borregales and TE Codey McElroy
news

Carlton Davis Heads to Injured Reserve

Carlton Davis joins fellow starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on the I.R. list due to a quad injury and he will have to miss a minimum of three games before returning
news

Bucs Include Corner, Safety Among Week Five Protections

While dealing with a rash of injuries in the secondary, the Buccaneers have used their Week Five practice squad protections on DBs Rashard Robinson and Troy Warner, as well as K Jose Borregales and TE Codey McElroy
news

Gronkowski, Pierre-Paul Ruled Out for Patriots Game

TE Rob Gronkowski and OLB Jason Pierre-Paul will not travel with the team for Sunday's game against the Patriots, and CB Carlton Davis has been deemed 'questionable'…Also the Bucs have signed CB Pierre Desir from the practice squad and waived DL Khalil Davis
news

Bucs Elevate CB Rashard Robinson, TE Codey McElroy for Patriots Game

The Buccaneers have elevated cornerback Rashard Robinson and tight end Codey McElroy from the practice squad, making them eligible to play on Sunday night against the Patriots
news

Antonio Brown Activated from COVID List

The Bucs' receiving corps is closer to full strength after veteran Antonio Brown was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, making him eligible to play Sunday in New England
Advertising