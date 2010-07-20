Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Price Moves Quickly to Strike Deal

Brian Price, the 35th player selected overall in the 2010 draft, has reached contract agreement with the Buccaneers, moving Tampa Bay one step closer to getting its entire rookie class into camp and keeping the young defensive tackle ahead of the game

Jul 20, 2010 at 09:15 AM
Price07_20_10_1_t.jpg



When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open training camp in less than two weeks, Brian Price will be battling for a starting spot on the team's defensive line. On Tuesday, Price made sure he wouldn't miss the beginning of that competition.

The Buccaneers announced late Tuesday afternoon that they have signed the rookie defensive tackle out of UCLA to a four-year contract. To make room for Price on the 80-man roster, the team released rookie guard Lee Grimes.

A high second-round choice, Price was the second of nine men drafted by the Buccaneers in April and the 35th player selected overall. Among all players taken with the first 60 picks in this year's draft, Price is the first to reach contract agreement with his new team.

"I'm glad my agent got the deal done, so now I can concentrate on having a great training camp," he said. "I'm looking forward to contributing to the Buccaneers' dominant defensive tradition."

Price joins five fellow Buccaneer draftees in signing with the team, following deals for third-round cornerback Myron Lewis, fourth-round wide receiver Mike Williams, sixth-round punter Brent Bowden, seventh-round linebacker Dekoda Watson and seventh-round defensive end Erik Lorig.

That leaves Tampa Bay management with just three 2010 draft picks still to sign: first-round defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, second-round wide receiver Arrelious Benn and seventh-round safety Cody Grimm. The Buccaneers got an early start on the process in June and, with the Price agreement, are still well ahead of the game.

The Buccaneers spent their first two picks in the draft on defensive tackles in an obvious attempt to build a more stout and athletic group on the defensive front. With 2009 third-round pick Roy Miller also in the mix along with returning veterans Ryan Sims and Dre Moore, the team expects to field an intense competition for the two starting interior spots this summer.

The 6-1, 303-pound Price figures to be in the thick of that competition and is considered capable of playing either under tackle (his primary college position) or nose tackle. In three seasons and 35 games with the Bruins, Price recorded 30 starts, 97 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 44.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, one interception and three passes defensed. He was an All-Pac 10 choice in each of the last two seasons after being an all-conference freshman honoree in 2007.

Last fall, Price started all 13 games for UCLA and racked up 48 tackles, 7.0 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed. His 23.5 tackles was the third-highest total for all players in the nation in 2009 and he was chosen as the Pac 10 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year.

Grimes was not drafted this spring following his collegiate career at Texas A&M. He was signed by the Buccaneers as a rookie free agent on May 3.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chris Wilcox Comes Off PUP List

Rookie cornerback Chris Wilcox will be making his training camp debut soon after he was removed from the Bucs' active/physically unable to perform list
news

Jordan Whitehead Activated from COVID List

The Bucs are getting starting safety Jordan Whitehead back on the field, activating him from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and waiving rookie safety Augie Contressa
news

Buccaneers Sign Tackle Chidi Okeke

The Bucs filled an open spot on their training camp O-Line depth chart on Thursday by signing first-year tackle Chidi Okeke, who spent all of 2019 on the Dolphins' practice squad
news

Bucs Waive Rookie Tackle Calvin Ashley

Calvin Ashley, an undrafted free agent from Florida A&M was waived after electing to leave the Buccaneers' training camp
news

Buccaneers Sign Safety Chris Cooper, Roster Now Stands at 90

The Bucs filled their last roster spot right before the first practice of 2021 training camp on Sunday morning, adding to their defensive depth.
news

Bucs Sign TE De'Quan Hampton, Place Two More on PUP List

A day before the start of training camp, the Buccaneers have added first-year TE De'Quan Hampton and placed TE Cameron Brate and WR Justin Watson on the active/PUP list
news

Jordan Whitehead Placed on COVID List

Fourth-year safety and 2020 starter Jordan Whitehead will not be available for the start of training camp on Sunday after landing on the Bucs' reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday
news

Bucs Put Two On PUP List, Waive S Curtis Riley

The Buccaneers made a trio of pre-camp roster moves on Thursday, waiving/injured veteran S Curtis Riley and placing WR John Franklin and rookie CB Chris Wilcox on the active/PUP list
news

Bucs Sign Robert Hainsey, Finish Rookie Deals

The Buccaneers now have their entire 2021 draft class under contract and all rostered players signed before the start of training camp on July 25
news

Bucs Sign First-Round Pick Joe Tryon

First-round pick OLB Joe Tryon signed his first NFL deal on Tuesday, leaving the Buccaneers with just one remaining unsigned rookie//
news

Kyle Trask Inks Rookie Deal

QB Kyle Trask, Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2021 draft, is the fifth Bucs draftee to sign his first NFL contract
news

Antonio Brown Runs it Back with the Bucs 

WR Antonio Brown signed a new contract with the defending-champion Buccaneers on Tuesday, keeping the Tom Brady-led offense completely intact for 2021  
Advertising