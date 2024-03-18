 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Prototype: The Legacy of Rondé Barber to Be Screened at The 2024 Gasparilla International Film Festival

Mar 18, 2024 at 11:05 AM
The celebration of Buccaneers Hall of Famer Rondé Barber continues as the team's first player documentary, Prototype: The Legacy of Rondé Barber, was selected for the 2024 Gasparilla International Film Festival. The feature length film encompasses the life of Ronde Barber's journey from Roanoke, VA to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and includes personal accounts on "shutting down the Vet" in the NFC Championship game and competing with his brother Tiki Barber.

Prototype: The Legacy of Rondé Barber will be showcased on March 23 at 2:30 p.m. at AMC Westshore. Moviegoers will have the chance to see interviews with former teammates and Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks, John Lynch, and Warren Sapp. The film will be followed with a panel discussion featuring executive producer and Buccaneers director of production, Stephen Lynch. In addition to Prototype, Lynch produces the Emmy award winning series – In the Current.

Click here to purchase tickets and more information on the festival. Buccaneers fans will receive a $5 discount using the code "BUCS".

The Gasparilla International Film Festival was founded in 2006 and is run by the The Tampa Film Institute Inc. As the largest independent film festival in the Tampa Bay region, the festival will feature 28 films during this year's event. The lineup will consist of all genres, including features, documentaries, shorts, music videos, international films, and more. Opening night will be hosted at the Tampa Theater on March 21.

