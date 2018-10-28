Quick Thoughts Following Buccaneers vs. Bengals

-The Bucs' defense continued their trend of effective second-half adjustments, forcing four straight three-and-outs from the Bengals to start the second half. They allowed just 45 total yards up until Cincinnati's game-winning field goal drive at the end. It was frustrating to see that happen but something they had been doing all game that made a big difference were tackles for loss. They are the sixth-ranked rushing defense and it showed especially in the second half, with eight total tackles for loss, including two Jason Pierre-Paul sacks there at the end. The rookie safety Jordan Whitehead came up with a big one on fourth-and-one in the first series of the game, stopping Cincinnati in their tracks to force a turnover on downs. They also forced the Bengals out of field goal range in the fourth quarter that led to the game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion. On first down at the Tampa Bay 33, DeVante Harris dropped running back Joe Mixon for a loss of one. The next play, Jason Pierre-Paul notched his second sack of the game, backing Dalton and the rest of the Bengals' offense up five more yards. Cincinnati was then faced with a third-and-16 situation during which they failed to gain any yardage, therefore forcing a punt instead of a field goal that would have probably sealed the game right there. The defense did a good job getting pressure when they needed to in the second half but unfortunately, the Bengals' hurry-up offense on the last drive proved just a little too much.

-Put simply, you can't be -4 in turnover margin and win a game. It's a near impossibility and the Bucs nearly pulled it off. They won despite being -3 last week over the Cleveland Browns, which probably aided in whatever football karma exists to why the same didn't happen this week. Backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick entered the game at the end of the third quarter. It took him a little bit of time to get going, managing a field goal on his first drive but then connecting with Mike Evans on a spectacular (and quick) 72-yard score to pull the Bucs within one possession. The defense did its job and held, getting the ball back to the offense to drive 88 yards down the field and after a successful two-point conversion, tie the game up with a minute left. Unfortunately, the defense couldn't hold in the last minute and the Bengals were able to get into field goal range to win the game on a 44-yard attempt.