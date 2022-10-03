Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White Elevates Offensive Performance vs Chiefs

Rookie running back Rachaad White adds a new wrinkle to the Bucs' passing attack with shiftiness in space

Oct 03, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

285 bucs v chiefs

In a prime-time slot, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 41-31. During the allotted 60 minutes of regulation in an NFL game, things can change in an instant; a reality that Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White knows all too well.

On the opening kickoff against the Chiefs, White fumbled the football. Subsequently, Patrick Mahomes and cast took the field with momentum in their favor. Despite the turnover, White maintained a positive mindset – one that allowed him to compartmentalize, forgetting the previous play and immediately moving forward to the next. "You just know who you are and my coaches, they obviously know who I am," White explained. "For me, plays like that are rare…I just trust and believe in myself."

That attitude emboldened the first-year player and materialized on the gridiron. White bounced back and made key contributions for the Buccaneers' offense. Down 38-17 in the third quarter, White made a mark. From third-and-two at the Kansas City' 41-yard line, White gained the first down on a quick pitch out of the backfield.

"It was a play we were working on all week. - very detailed - coach called a good play on third-and-two and when I get the ball in space, I can do what I am here to do," White stated.

The next play, White gained nine yards on a quick comeback route, picking up additional yards after the catch. It was only fitting that White capped off the drive with a touchdown. On the final play, White went airborne, leaping over a pile of Bucs and Chiefs jerseys to cross the goal line – scoring his first NFL touchdown and trimming Tampa Bay's deficit to 38-24. That ball sat in his locker during postgame interviews after teammate Mike Evans encouraged White to hold onto that memento.

Through the first three games of the 2022 slate, Bucs featured back Leonard Fournette played 85 percent of the team's offensive snaps and the coaching staff disclosed the desire to have more variety in the running game, prior to the Week Four clash. Sunday served as evidence, as the Bucs targeted the perimeter to get White out in space. No. 29 showcased his ability as a change-of-pace rusher to Fournette and receiving threat out of the backfield. Whether screens or jet sweeps, White has added a new wrinkle to Byron Leftwich's offense.

At Arizona State, White was known as one of the shiftiest backs in the Pac-12, possessing burst getting north. With great balance and body control, White can quickly run through arm tackles to get to the second level. His slash running style complements Fournette's power through tackles.

"We both balance off of each other and I feel like that is what the league is about, creating that one-two punch," White described. "You see it all around the NFL and it is going to be great moving forward."

Regardless of the overall outcome and the rough beginning, White made an impact in Sunday night's 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He concluded the game with five receptions for 50 yards, averaging 10 yards per carry. As White gains experience through repetition, his ceiling will rise.

