Bucs' Relocation, Overview of the Chiefs & More | Brianna's Blitz 

Team Relocates to Miami

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have relocated their football operations to South Florida for the Week, a decision made on Monday as the league/team closely monitored the path of Hurricane Ian. The team departed on Tuesday and have been begun conducting practices at the Miami Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting on Wednesday, through the end of Week 4 preparations, if necessary. As of Monday afternoon, there have been no changes to Tampa Bay's game against the Kansas City Chiefs scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL will continue to monitor the situation and track the storm's surge. The goal of displacing the team was to prioritize the safety of players, coaches, staff and their families. Head Coach Todd Bowles discussed this week's events.

"Well, we were talking about West Virginia at first; we were trying to go there," Bowles described. "A lot of teams go there to work out. They have good facilities for working out there and they can hold teams and hold a lot of things. But I think people would have still been away from their families. Even if their families could have come there, they would have been a little further away as far as hotels are situated. So, Miami came up and it looked like it wasn't going to get hit as hard, hopefully not. It was an easier trip, and then people that had pets and everything else, and older grandparents and parents that were with them could drive down. So, we wanted to be closer to their families, so that played into it a lot. From a preparation standpoint, we're still preparing. We've got practice this afternoon and we're meeting, as usual, as normal, trying to see what happens [with the game]. We're still waiting from the league as far as that's concerned, or where we would play. Hopefully it's still Tampa – right now it is. That's what we're preparing to do, and we're going to try to go about business as usual. It's a little different but everybody's family is safe so hopefully we can concentrate."