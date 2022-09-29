Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

How to Watch: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sep 29, 2022 at 01:43 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

how to watch web

A little over 19 months later, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will meet for a rematch of Super Bowl LV. The last time the two franchises met on the field it marked a milestone in NFL history, as the Buccaneers became the first team to play a Super Bowl - and win one - in their home stadium.

The highly-anticipated clash features two NFL conference powerhouses and a duo of top-tier quarterbacks at their craft. One week after Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers – last year's top two votes in the MVP race – squared off, Brady will share the field this week with one of the league's most esteemed ascending stars in Patrick Mahomes.

Matchup

Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

Watch:

  • Sunday, October 2, 2022
  • Kickoff: 8:20 pm ET
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium
  • Television Network: NBC (Local WFLA Channel 8)
  • Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinswoth (analyst), Melissa Stark (reporter)
  • To check if you're in market, please visit https://506sports.com/

Listen Live:

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: WXTB 97.9 FM - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: WQBN Super Q - 96.1 106.7 FM and 1300 AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color) Santiago Gramatica (Sideline)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WKRO 93.1 FM
  • FT MEYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBROUNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • PENSACOLA: WBSR 1450AM/101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM
  • TALLAHASSEE: WVFT 93.3 FM

Satellite Radio

  • Sirius/XM Channel 88

Download the App

Personalize your experience by turning on notifications for breaking Bucs news, gameday alerts, and promotions tailored to your needs! Click here to download or review your settings!

Social Media Accounts:

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.

NFL +

Watch Live Local Regular Games, Postseason Games, and Full & Condensed Game Replays. Click here for more information.

NFL Game Pass International (Outside of the U.S., Canada, and China Only):

Watch the condensed game in 45 minutes, enjoy NFL Network 24/7, stream games in HD, and much more! Click here for information.

Bucs Bar Network presented by Bud Light

Cant make it to the game? Watch from one of the Bucs Bar Network locations and enjoy great Bud Light specials. Click HERE for locations & specials.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Packers vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. ET

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Saints

How to watch, listen and livestream New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

How to watch, listen and livestream Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 8:20 p.m. ET

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Colts

How to watch, listen and livestream Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7:30 pm ET.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Titans

How to watch, listen and livestream Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 7:00 pm ET.

news

How to Watch: Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 7:30 pm ET.

news

How to Watch: Rams vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

news

How to Watch: Eagles vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the 2021 NFC Playoffs on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

news

How to Watch: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Jets

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Advertising