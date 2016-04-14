Rams' Big Trade Shakes Up Top 10

Other teams in the top 10 that are speculated to be interested in drafting a quarterback include Dallas at #4, San Francisco at #7 and Philadelphia at #8. If so, and if Wentz and Goff are considered a cut above the rest of this year's QB class, then it is the Cowboys and 49ers that are most hurt by Thursday's trade. However, if there is a third quarterback worthy of a top 10 pick – Memphis' Paxton Lynch is usually mentioned next in the mocks – then the Buccaneers could end up as winners in the Rams-Titans deal.

Thursday's big move could increase the number of quarterbacks drafted among the first eight picks from two to three. Obviously, that would decrease the number of non-QBs taken before Tampa Bay from six to five, and every little bit helps when you're talking about the small pool of prospects considered to be the elite of the elite. The Titans were believed to be leaning towards Mississippi offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil if they stayed at #1; now Tunsil will likely fall into the 3-5 range, giving pause to a team like San Diego that could use help on both the offensive and defensive lines. If Tunsil goes to a team that also had interest in a pass-rusher such as Joey Bosa or DeForest Buckner, then that just pushes those coveted defenders closer to the Bucs at #9. The same could be true of such highly-regarded defensive backs as Jalen Ramsey and Vernon Hargreaves.

Here's another possibility to consider, and keep in mind that it is purely speculation on my part, not a reflection of any knowledge of what Robinson or Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht are thinking: What if the Titans didn't really want to drop all the way to pick #15 but simply couldn't pass up the Rams' offer? Well, if Robinson really wants to be in the top 10 instead, he's got plenty of draft capital to move in order to get back up there. And if Robinson is looking for top-10 trade partners, wouldn't it make sense for him to place a call to his old boss in Tampa. I do not know if Licht and the Buccaneers are interested in moving down, but it seems obvious Licht would at least listen if Robinson called.