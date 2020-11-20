Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 19: LG Ali Marpet Practices in Full Capacity

The Buccaneers got some good news as left guard Ali Marpet practiced in a full capacity for the first time since being places in concussion protocol following their Week Eight win over the Giants.

Nov 19, 2020
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers had mostly good news on their first injury report ahead of hosting Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. They had a bonus day given the later game and it seems as though the team has health on their side for now. Just two players were limited on Thursday in safety Mike Edwards, who was added to the report this week with a quad injury, and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who remains limited dealing with a knee issue, though that's nothing new.

The big news of the day was that left guard Ali Marpet returned to a full capacity for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week Eight. He is still not out of the protocol but he is trending in the right direction.

The Los Angeles Rams come to town with an even more encouraging injury report than the Buccaneers, listing just two players, one of which being Aaron Donald, whose absence was not injury related.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

S Mike Edwards (quadriceps) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Full Participation

TE Tanner Hudson (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

G Ali Marpet (concussion) – Full Participation

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Full Participation

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

Rams

OL Brian Allen (knee) – Limited Participation

DL Aaron Donald (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

