Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 20: LG Ali Marpet Sidelined

The Buccaneers held practice on Friday night ahead of their last scheduled primetime appearance of the season this coming Monday. Not only that, but they decided to hold the practice outside and under the lights of Raymond James Stadium to really get the atmosphere right.

As far as the practice report went, Tampa Bay got some less than ideal news with left guard Ali Marpet, who has been dealing with concussion symptoms, sat out practice entirely. This comes a day after he was a full participant for the first time since suffering the injury in Week Eight. He remains in the league's concussion protocol.

The Rams downgraded a man of their own with offensive lineman Brian Allen listed as a non-participant after he was limited on Thursday.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

S Mike Edwards (quadriceps) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

TE Tanner Hudson (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

G Ali Marpet (concussion) – Did Not Participate

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Full Participation

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

Rams

OL Brian Allen (knee) – Did Not Participate

DL Aaron Donald (not injury related) – Full Participation