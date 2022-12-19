Rapid Reaction: Bengals 34, Buccaneers 23

Todd Bowles' phrase "we are having to beat two teams," following the 35-7 loss to the 49ers became reality once again for the embattled Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals. After a hot start at Raymond James Stadium, the Buccaneers unraveled in the second half as costly penalties and turnovers led to the team's undoing.

During the first half, Tampa Bay fired on all cylinders. The home team held a 17-0 lead until the final three seconds of the second frame. The Buccaneers out-leveraged the Bengals by a point advantage of 261-83 – with 47 of Cincinnati's yards coming under the two-minute warning - and dominated time of possession, with 20:27 over the Bengals 9:33. The Bucs were able to achieve consistency on the ground, opening up the play-action game. Tom Brady found Mike Evans (four catches, 71 yards in the first) and Chris Godwin early and often, leading to a Russell Gage Jr. touchdown on a back shoulder pass and a Godwin score off a screen. On the latter, Godwin led the assault with three catches for 43 yards on the 10-play, 85-yard scoring drive, giving the Bucs a domineering 17-0 lead. On the Bengals' opening drive, Keanu Neal deflected Joe Burrow's pass at the line of scrimmage and Carlton Davis III intercepted the ball, shifting the momentum. The defense then imposed their will, culminating in three-straight, three-and-outs prior to the field goal.