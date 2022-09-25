Rapid Reaction: Packers 14, Buccaneers 12

Despite a late comeback bid, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, snapping a two-game win streak. For Tampa Bay, self-inflicted miscues became the main storyline.

The Buccaneers found themselves in several unfavorable down-and-distance situations on the opening drive, leading to a Ryan Succop 45-yard field goal. The Bucs gave up 14 unanswered points to the Packers, not able to counteract Green Bay's perimeter-based attack. The Packers dialed up running back and receiver screens, along with wide zone runs with linemen pulls to get playmakers in space. The Bucs struggled against their short-passing attack, and although the defense got a break in the second quarter as Vita Vea and Lavonte David forced an Aaron Jones' fumble and subsequent recovery by Logan Ryan, the Bucs coughed up the ball on the ensuing drive. The main telling factor in the first half was third-down conversion rate - the Packers converted 5-7 while the Bucs went 0-4.

The trend continued in the second half. A Russell Gage fumble gifted the Packers with a momentum shift. Tampa Bay answered with a takeaway of their own, as Logan Ryan intercepted Rodgers, however, the Buccaneers could not capitalize with six. Succop kicked another field goal to make it a 14-6 game at Raymond James Stadium. Self-inflicted penalties reversed positive plays for the Bucs and stalled drives, including a Brandon Walton holding flag that negated a Brady off-scripted scramble to evade pressure for a first down. Albeit, the Bucs' defense held the Packers in check following the first half - forcing six punts and and two turnovers. Jamel Dean registered an interception in the fourth, but it was taken back by the Bucs for having 12 men on the field - a microcosm of the day.