Rapid Reaction: Steelers 20, Buccaneers 18

The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 20-18 in Week Six

Oct 16, 2022 at 04:10 PM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18. Miscues on both sides of the football led to the club's downfall on the road, ending the 2-0 streak in 2022.

The Buccaneers got off to a slow start inside Acrisure Stadium. In the first half, Tampa Bay's offense had a quick three-and-out, followed by the defense allowing a touchdown on the ensuing drive. Kenny Pickett found Najee Harris wide open on a screen against blown coverage, giving the Steelers a quick 7-0 lead on their home turf. Through the first two frames, the Buccaneers offense had two three-and-out's, a punt, and two drives culminating in Ryan Succop field goals – including a 54-yarder as time expired in the second quarter. Entering the half, the Bucs converted one-of-six attempts on third down, keeping their defense out on the field.

After entering the third quarter with a one-point deficit, the momentum immediately shifted to Pittsburgh with an 89-yard kickoff return to the Bucs' 12-yard line. Jamel Dean chased down Steven Sims to save the touchdown and the Steelers kicked a field goal, making it a 13-6 ballgame. Later, Mitchell Trubisky connected with Connor Heyward for a 45-yard gain, meanwhile the Bucs were flagged for too many men on the field. The Steelers capitalized with a Claypool touchdown, extending their lead 20-12 in the fourth. The Bucs were able to finally reach the end zone late in the fourth, as Leonard Fournette made a quick cut inside, forcing missed tackles to cross the goal line. Tampa Bay could not convert the two-point conversion, resulting in a 20-18 score. Overall, a lack of chemistry on offense, inability to convert on short-yardage situations and undisciplined play by the defense/ineffectiveness on third down led to the team's downfall in the Iron City. In the second half, the Bucs' defense faced third-and-11, third-and-15, third-and-13, and third-and-15 – the Steelers converted all of those down-and-distance situations.

