Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 20, Saints 10

Led by a defensive onslaught in the fourth quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated division rival New Orleans Saints, 20-10. In the final quarter, the Buccaneers amassed three takeaways - an instinctual Mike Edwards' pick-six, alongside two diving acrobatic interceptions by Jamel Dean.

The Buccaneers struggled in the first half but gained momentum as the game wore on in Caesars Superdome. Initially, the same issues that have plagued the Buccaneers against their NFC South rival, appeared in Week Two. The Bucs accumulated five penalties for 44 yards, putting themselves behind the chains. The Saints held the Buccaneers scoreless in the first half as Dennis Allen's unit imposed their will. Two of the Bucs' drives reached the Saints' 26 and eight-yard line, respectively, but no points culminated for Tampa Bay. Outside of a Mike Evans' 41-yard catch down the sideline and a 23-yard Scotty Miller reception, the Bucs did not have a pass play eclipsing the eight-yard marker in the first half. The bright spot on defense was Shaquil Barrett, recording a tackle for loss and a strip sack of Jameis Winston.