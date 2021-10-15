Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 28, Eagles 22

After a false start penalty, the Bucs would get behind the chains and face a third-and-15 situation in which Brady aired the ball out down the field. It was unfortunately intercepted, ending Brady's franchise-record streak of 227 pass attempt without an interception. The Eagles ended up getting another try as they took back over at their 32-yard line.

But the Tampa Bay defense would serve up another three-and-out. It gave the Bucs the ball back again with just over 30 seconds to play. Tampa Bay ran one play before letting time expire and heading into the half.

The Eagles started with the ball after deferring from the coin toss but their first drive would again go nowhere as the Bucs' defense forced yet another three-and-out. It gave the ball back to the Bucs' offense after just 1:18.

Tampa Bay's lack of production in the last two minutes of the first half did not carry over into the second as Fournette again helped Brady lead a productive drive. The Bucs offense went 12 plays for 79-yards and a defensive pass interference drawn by wide receiver Mike Evans in the end zone set them up with first and goal from the one. Though blocked on first down, Fournette would walk right in thanks to a key block by right tackle Tristan Wirfs and make the score 28-7 with 7:41 left in the third quarter.

The Eagles would get into Buccaneer territory on their next drive solely thanks to a defensive pass interference call that gifted them 50 yards. They'd make the most of it as they'd get back in the end zone thanks to a six-yard run by Hurts on third down and three. It cut the Bucs' lead to 28-14 with 2:15 to play in the third quarter.

Tampa Bay came up empty in their next drive, surrendering the ball back to the Eagles but a good punt by Pinion pinned Philadelphia at their own 15 to start the drive. Hurts would get some momentum through the air, completing big-time passes to both Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins. They'd get into Buccaneer territory but eventually be stalled thanks in part to Vita Vea's first full sack of the season and kicker Jake Elliott would try for a 46-yard field goal. The kick was no good at the Bucs would take over at their own 35 with 12:38 to play, still leading 28-14.

The Bucs would get across midfield on their next drive and then, faced with fourth down and three, would elect to go for it. Brady went overtop for Howard but overthrew him just a bit and Tampa Bay turned it over on downs with 8:59 to play.

The momentum wouldn't stop there for Philadelphia as the Eagles moved the ball quickly down the field thanks to a couple big runs by running back Miles Sanders. A holding penalty at the Bucs gave the Eagles first and goal at the one-yard line. On second down, Hurts kept the ball and made it into the end zone. Philadelphia would then go for two to make the score 28-22 with 5:54 left in the game.