Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Rapid Reaction: Colts 27, Buccaneers 10

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason finale 

Aug 27, 2022 at 10:30 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

rapid

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in the 2022 preseason finale at Lucas Oil Stadium. In a precursory statement made by Head Coach Todd Bowles earlier in the week, "everyone who is healthy will play" materialized. Tom Brady started the opening series under center, going six of eight for 44 yards. The drive culminated in a Ryan Succop 30-yard field goal, giving the Bucs an early lead. Tampa Bay's first-team defense had two successful drives to start the game, forcing punts on each. The first featured an all-out blitz up the middle by Lavonte David, ending in a sack of Matt Ryan for a loss of seven yards.

Tampa Bay put seven on the board in the second quarter with a one-yard Ke'Shawn Vaughn touchdown rush. The scoring drive consisted of a Kyle Trask missile to Cade Otton over the middle of the field for a gain of 30 yards and a 14-yard run by Vaughn up the B-gap with Ko Kieft as the lead blocker. Overall, the Bucs were one-of-nine in third down efficiency and failed to create continuity and rhythm. Following the Vaughn touchdown, three-straight punts ensued for Tampa Bay prior to a missed field goal attempt. A contributing factor to lack of synergy up front was the loss of both center Robert Hainsey (ankle) and offensive lineman Nick Leverett (shoulder) due to respective injures, decimating an already thinned offensive line.

Chris Cooper led the defensive effort with five combined tackles and a sack. Rookie Andre Anthony registered a sack, dropping Sam Ehlinger for a loss of five yards on third down that forced a Colts' punt in the fourth quarter.

With an inability to reach the end zone in the second half of the game, the Buccaneers never recovered following a Sam Ehlinger 45-yard touchdown run in the third that extended the Colts' lead, 21-10. The Colts capped of their victory with two field goals to make it a 27-10 finish.

Buccaneers vs. Colts Preseason Week 3 | Top Images

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 3 Preseason matchup vs. the Tennessee Colts.

Bucs vs. Colts
1 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
2 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

198 bucs v indy
3 / 100
Bucs vs. Colts
4 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
5 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
6 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
7 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
8 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
9 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
10 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
11 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
12 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
13 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
14 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
15 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
16 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
17 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
18 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
19 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
20 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
21 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
22 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
23 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
24 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
25 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
26 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
27 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
28 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
29 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
30 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
31 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
32 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
33 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
34 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
35 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs Colts
36 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
37 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
38 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
39 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
40 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
41 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
42 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
43 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
44 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
45 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
46 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
47 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
48 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
49 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
50 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
51 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
52 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
53 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
54 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
55 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
56 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
57 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
58 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
59 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
60 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
61 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
62 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
63 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
64 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
65 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
66 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
67 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
68 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
69 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
70 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
71 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
72 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
73 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
74 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
75 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
76 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
77 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
78 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
79 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
80 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
81 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
82 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

295 bucs v indy
83 / 100
292 bucs v indy
84 / 100
Bucs vs Colts
85 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
86 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
87 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
88 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
89 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
90 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
91 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
92 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
93 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
94 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
95 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
96 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
97 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
98 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
99 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
100 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rapid Reaction: Titans 13, Buccaneers 3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fall to the Tennessee Titans 13-3 in Preseason Week 2

news

Rapid Reaction: Dolphins 26, Buccaneers 24

The Buccaneers fall to the Dolphins, 26-24 in a nail-biter.

news

Rapid Reaction: Rams 30, Buccaneers 27

The Buccaneers' incredible comeback is negated by a last-second field goal by kicker Matt Gay, ending their season.

news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15

The Buccaneers earn the right to advance after topping the visiting Philadelphia Eagles, 31-15, in the Wild Card Round of the NFC Playoffs.

news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 41, Panthers 17

The Buccaneers improve to a franchise record 13-4 on the last game of the regular season.

news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 28, Jets 24

The Bucs win a thriller in MetLife on a perfectly executed two-minute drill to improve to 12-4 on the season.

news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 32, Panthers 6

The Buccaneers clinch the NFC South for the first time since 2007 thanks to a win over the Panthers in Charlotte.

news

Rapid Reaction: Saints 9, Buccaneers 0

The Buccaneers suffer their first shutout since 2012, also to the Saints, as they fall to 10-4 on the season.

news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 33, Bills 27

The Buccaneers beat the Buffalo Bills at home at Raymond James Stadium and moved to 10-3 on the season.

news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17

The Buccaneers swept the season series with the Falcons and improved to 9-3 on the season thanks to a 30-17 win in Atlanta.

news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 38, Colts 31

The Buccaneers nabbed their second-straight win, this time on the road, as they bested the Colts

Advertising