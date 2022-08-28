Rapid Reaction: Colts 27, Buccaneers 10

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in the 2022 preseason finale at Lucas Oil Stadium. In a precursory statement made by Head Coach Todd Bowles earlier in the week, "everyone who is healthy will play" materialized. Tom Brady started the opening series under center, going six of eight for 44 yards. The drive culminated in a Ryan Succop 30-yard field goal, giving the Bucs an early lead. Tampa Bay's first-team defense had two successful drives to start the game, forcing punts on each. The first featured an all-out blitz up the middle by Lavonte David, ending in a sack of Matt Ryan for a loss of seven yards.

Tampa Bay put seven on the board in the second quarter with a one-yard Ke'Shawn Vaughn touchdown rush. The scoring drive consisted of a Kyle Trask missile to Cade Otton over the middle of the field for a gain of 30 yards and a 14-yard run by Vaughn up the B-gap with Ko Kieft as the lead blocker. Overall, the Bucs were one-of-nine in third down efficiency and failed to create continuity and rhythm. Following the Vaughn touchdown, three-straight punts ensued for Tampa Bay prior to a missed field goal attempt. A contributing factor to lack of synergy up front was the loss of both center Robert Hainsey (ankle) and offensive lineman Nick Leverett (shoulder) due to respective injures, decimating an already thinned offensive line.

Chris Cooper led the defensive effort with five combined tackles and a sack. Rookie Andre Anthony registered a sack, dropping Sam Ehlinger for a loss of five yards on third down that forced a Colts' punt in the fourth quarter.