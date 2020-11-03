Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 25, Giants 23

The Buccaneers started with the ball after the Giants won the toss and elected to defer. They drove down the field on a well-balanced drive that would be stopped short just inside the red zone. They settled for a 37-yard field goal by Ryan Succop and took an early 3-0 lead with 9:41 on the clock in the first quarter.

New York got to midfield on their first drive of the game after some trickiness on a double lateral pass to move them down the field. It wouldn't amount to anything as the Bucs' defense did their job and forced the punt. It gave the ball back to the Tampa Bay offense, who took over at their own 10-yard line.

Tampa Bay's next series ended in disaster as running back Ronald Jones fumbled the ball on the first carry of the drive. The Giants took over deep in Bucs' territory and after a questionable neutral zone infraction on the defense, New York was able to convert a third-and-five into a seven-yard touchdown and take a 7-3 lead with 4:10 left in the first quarter.

The Bucs came up empty on the next drive and were forced to punt. Cornerback Ross Cockrell made an excellent special teams play, helping to down the ball inside the Giants' five-yard line.