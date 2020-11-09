Rapid Reaction: Saints 38, Buccaneers 3

The New Orleans Saints won the coin toss and elected to defer, letting the Buccaneers offense get on the field first. The Bucs wouldn't be able to come up with anything though, going three and out for the first of a few times on the night.

The Saints took over with just over a minute elapsed in the game. New Orleans drove down the field despite being faced with multiple third-down situations. It culminated with a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Brees to wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith and gave the Saints a 7-0 lead with 9:34 left in the first quarter.

After a holding penalty backed the Bucs' offense up on their next drive, they wouldn't be able to recover and again surrendered the ball back to New Orleans from deep in their own territory. The Saints took over at their 34-yard line.

New Orleans got into Buccaneer territory in a hurry thanks to what ended up being a 40-yard catch and run by wide receiver Deonte Harris. The Bucs forced the Saints into a fourth-down and one situation but Brees handed the ball off to fullback Michael Burton and got the first down. Head Coach Bruce Arians didn't think so at the time and threw the red challenge flag. The referees ruled the call stood and the Saints continued their drive. It wouldn't end in points for New Orleans, though. Safety Jordan Whitehead forced a fumble from tight end Jared Cook that inside linebacker Lavonte David recovered at the two-yard line. It pinned the Bucs on their own goal line but kept the Saints from adding to their 7-0 lead with about three minutes left in the first quarter.

The Buccaneer offense wasn't able to do anything on their next possession, going three and out for the third straight time. After a short punt and minimal return, the Saints would take back over at the Bucs' 35-yard line in prime scoring position. A quick 17-yard scamper on the first play from running back Alvin Kamara and New Orleans was inside the red zone. The drive ended with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Brees to tight end Adam Trautman. After the good point after, New Orleans took a 14-0 lead as the first quarter expired.

Another three-and-out for the Bucs would give the Saints another possession less than a minute into the second quarter. Another short punt then had New Orleans beginning their series at midfield. It ended in another touchdown as Brees connected with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to put the Saints up 21-0 with 11:44 left in the second quarter.

The Bucs got a first down on their next series, but it was cut short on a pass deflection-turned-interception for the Saints, who took over at the Tampa Bay 27. A few plays later and running back Alvin Kamara pushed his way into the end zone to put the Saints up 28-0 with 8:45 on the clock.

The Bucs would get as far as the Saints' 38-yard line before facing fourth-down and six. They went for it, trying to gain some momentum with just over five minutes left in the half. Brady aired it out for tight end Rob Gronkowski but it was just beyond his reach and it fell incomplete as New Orleans took over on downs.

This time, the Buccaneer defense would hold New Orleans to a field goal, mitigating the damage and the lead to 31-0. The Bucs took back over with 1:49 to go before halftime.