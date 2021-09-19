Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

From there, Brady floated a pass into the end zone where Evans was waiting for his second touchdown of the day. It made the score 28-10 with 12:43 left in the third quarter.

The next drive was a long one for the Falcons. They went 75 yards in 12 plays ending in a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Calvin Ridley. It made the score 28-17 with 6:35 to go in the third.

The Bucs wouldn't get anything on the next drive with Brady taking another sack on third down that backed the Bucs up to fourth and 20. A delay of game would back them up five more yards and the Falcons would take over at the Bucs' 46-yard line with 4:41 left in the quarter.

Atlanta would answer with points to cut their deficit to an uncomfortable three points. Helped by a couple Bucs penalties, Ryan connected with Patterson for a seven-yard touchdown pass that was followed up with a two-point conversion. It made the score 28-25 with under two minutes to go in the third quarter.

The quarter expired with the Bucs driving. They'd enter the fourth with first and 10 at their own 46. A penalty and a sack would back the Bucs up to where they couldn't recover and they'd punt again. This one was a great kick from Bradley Pinion – a total of 57 yards as it was downed at the four-yard line by safety Andrew Adams.

Unsurprisingly, the Falcons wouldn't get much on their next drive, going three and out thanks to a big-time tackle for loss by Rakeem Nuñez-Roches on third down. The Atlanta punt had the Bucs starting at the Falcons' 46.

It wouldn't take long for Brady to answer. With just half the field to cover, Brady connected with Godwin in the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown pass on a drive that took just 1:35. It made the score 35-25 with 9:18 to go in the game.

The Falcons' next drive was cut short again, this time by safety Mike Edwards jumping a route and picking off a ball from Ryan. He'd take it to the house to put more points on the board for the Bucs in a hurry, making the score 41-25 after a missed extra point.

Atlanta would almost get to midfield before getting stopped by the Bucs' defense. Facing third down and one, Ryan was met with immediate pressure and was hurried into the throw. It went in and out of the hands of about two Bucs defenders before falling to the turf and the Bucs took over on downs at the Atlanta 43.

Almost immediately, the Falcons would take back over in the same fashion, even with Vita Vea coming in to block for Leonard Fournette on fourth down. But it wouldn't matter as a pass of Ryan's was tipped on third down of the Falcons' next series. It landed in the hands of Edwards and he took it in yet again for a touchdown. It pushed the Bucs lead to 48-25 with around four minutes to play.