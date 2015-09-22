RED Chalk Talk: NFL Penalties - Part 1

What It's Worth: 10-yard penalty charged against the offense, replay the down. If it is called in the back end zone, it is an automatic safety.Frequency: Last season, offensive holding was called 629 times (37 times per week), making it the most common penalty in football. At 10 yards per penalty, that equates to more than a 5K worth of penalty yards, enough to get your from Raymond James Stadium to Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.What It Is: When an offensive player, most commonly a lineman, grabs or pulls an opponent when attempting to block them.