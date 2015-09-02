Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RED Chalk Talk: Route Tree (4 of 4)

A look at a few different types of routes.

Sep 02, 2015 at 05:00 PM
helmet-article-6
Buccaneers.com
bell-story.jpg

We've reached the final routes in our route tree outlined below. Keep in mind there are many other routes that you'll witness during any given NFL game, but these most common routes will keep you a step ahead of the announcers and give you some unbeatable chalkboard plays for your next round of football. Now, let's delve into the Corner, Post and Go routes.

Screen-Shot-2015-08-28-at-32719-PM.png

Corner (aka Flag): On this play, the receiver runs straight deep downfield before angling slightly to the corner of the end zone. (The pylon in that back corner is sometimes called the flag, explaining the aka.) For the receivers lined up wide near the sidelines, this is tougher to get the correct angle, so we often see this route from the slot receiver, who is lined up much closer to the offensive linemen. This is a strong pay in drawing coverage and is often used to beat a Cover 1 or 2 defense. It is very effective in the back of the end zone and can be seen on many Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson touchdowns.Post: Like the corner route, this also has a 45-degree angle while continuing down field, but this one cuts in to the goal post rather than to the corner.

Go (aka Fade or Fly): Just as it sounds, the go route is when the receiver takes off from the line of scrimmage and goes deep. This route tends to fade toward the sideline to allow the receiver a better chance at the ball and lessen the chance of an interception.

The Go Route was a major weapon in the Bucs' arsenal last season. Vincent Jackson ran the route 195 times, according to Pro Football Focus, which was the seventh most of all NFL players. Mike Evans was actually thrown to on Go routes 45 times, more than any other receiver in the NFL. This led to 507 yards on go routes for the Buccaneers rookie WR, which also led the NFL last year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Hillsborough County Introduces Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team

Tampa becomes the latest home to a USA Wheelchair Football League team as the program expands to nine cities nationwide.
news

Bucs to Recognize Local Heroes, Community Groups and Women of Red Fans at Training Camp

Over the next week, team to welcome special guests at Training Camp for Military Day presented by USAA, Buccaneers Community Impact Day and Women of Red Training Camp presented by AdventHealth 
news

Mike Evans Family Foundation Takes Things Off the Football Field for Charity

The star wide receiver and his foundation hosted their annual bowling classic and golf tournament back to back following the end of mandatory mini-camp this week.
news

Buccaneers and Jabil Complete 2021 "Day of Service" Project to Support Clearwater Youths & Carry on Social Justice Initiative  

Bucs' Social Justice Initiative Promotes Youth Empowerment and Breaking Down Barriers to Social Equality; Boys & Girls Club Renovation Project Revealed to Clearwater Representatives and Local Youths Today
news

Buccaneers Announce Women's Summit For Careers in Football

New program features high-profile hosts & engaging discussions with team leadership; 43 women part of program's inaugural class in effort to strengthen the pipeline of women pursuing NFL careers
news

Arians Family Foundation Hosts Annual Golf Classic in Tampa for the First Time

The annual golf tournament benefitting the Arians Family Foundation and CASA was held for the first time in Tampa.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFL Donate Automated External Defibrillators to Every Public High School in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties 

news

Ali Marpet Selected as Buccaneers Ed Block Courage Award Recipient 

news

Buccaneers Host Third Annual Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the largest sanctioned girl's flag football tournament in the country for the third year in a row on Thursday.
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Turning Memorable Super Bowl Play into Memories for Local Students at Young Middle Magnet

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was fined for one very memorable play in Super Bowl LV but now he wants to turn that into something positive for the Tampa Bay community.
news

Bucs To Kick Off Girls Flag Football Season For More Than 1,200 Athletes With Third Annual Preseason Classic, Presented by AdventHealth

Largest flag football tournament in the country to feature nearly 50 high school teams and support from Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Coaches Lori Locust & Maral Javadifar, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor; Event to take place February 25-27 at the Tournament SportsPlex of Tampa Bay
news

Buccaneers Continue to Create Sustainable Opportunities through NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum

The team's historic Super Bowl run proves that diversity breeds success in the NFL as they continue to walk the walk in giving women opportunities at all levels of football.
Advertising