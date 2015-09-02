RED Chalk Talk: Route Tree (4 of 4)

Corner (aka Flag): On this play, the receiver runs straight deep downfield before angling slightly to the corner of the end zone. (The pylon in that back corner is sometimes called the flag, explaining the aka.) For the receivers lined up wide near the sidelines, this is tougher to get the correct angle, so we often see this route from the slot receiver, who is lined up much closer to the offensive linemen. This is a strong pay in drawing coverage and is often used to beat a Cover 1 or 2 defense. It is very effective in the back of the end zone and can be seen on many Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson touchdowns.Post: Like the corner route, this also has a 45-degree angle while continuing down field, but this one cuts in to the goal post rather than to the corner.