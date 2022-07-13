Ryan Jensen Empowers at OL Masterminds, Devin White Hosts Football Camp & More | Brianna's Blitz

Center Ryan Jensen Cultivates Learning Environment at OL Masterminds Summit
At the fifth-annual OL Masterminds summit in Frisco, Texas, Buccaneers' center Ryan Jensen gave hands-on instruction to peers to foster an empowering environment for offensive linemen. The seminar was spearheaded by offensive line scouting and development consultant Duke Manyweather and Eagles' All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson. Established players unpacked the intricacies of the position, including technique, footwork, hand placement and the mental aspect of the game to foster growth and craft enhancement. Several premier players were in attendance, including Jensen, Quenton Nelson, Zack Martin, Brandon Scherff, Joe Thuney, Joel Bitonio, Elgton Jenkins, Jason Kelce, Wyatt Teller and Corey Linsley. Many young players in appearance took valuable lessons from Jensen's teaching demonstrations as he stressed the importance of hand placement: snap-hand and off-hand.
Inside Linebacker Devin White Hosts Football Camp in Springhill, Louisiana
On Saturday morning, Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White returned to his hometown. The Devin White Get Live Football Camp was held in Springhill on the football field where he attended high school in Louisiana. Through interaction, White spurred a positive learning environment for young athletes. As White enters his fourth year in the NFL, he gave back to the community that shaped his football dreams, inspiring the next generation.
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting Attends Snoop Special Stars Football Camp to Break Stereotypes
At the fifth annual Snoop Special Stars Football and Cheer Camp in Los Angeles over the weekend, Buccaneers cornerback and President of Successful Jocks, Sean-Murphy Bunting, along with his mother, Kim Murphy, the Founder and Chief Executive Director of Successful Jocks, joined entertainment icon Snoop Dogg to inspire, motivate and empower student athletes. Successful Jocks, the nonprofit organization founded by Kim and Sean, partnered with Snoop Dogg to become catalysts for change in the community for underserved youth. The Snoop Special Stars is the Special Needs division of the Snoop Youth Football League, emphasizing teamwork, sportsmanship, discipline and self-respect. Snoop Dogg founded the initiative to provide affordable, positive and fun outlets for individuals and families with disabilities. The objective is to break the stigma and negative connotations surrounding special needs by building an initiative that provides resources within inner city communities.