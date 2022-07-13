Ryan Jensen Empowers at OL Masterminds, Devin White Hosts Football Camp & More | Brianna's Blitz

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting Attends Snoop Special Stars Football Camp to Break Stereotypes

At the fifth annual Snoop Special Stars Football and Cheer Camp in Los Angeles over the weekend, Buccaneers cornerback and President of Successful Jocks, Sean-Murphy Bunting, along with his mother, Kim Murphy, the Founder and Chief Executive Director of Successful Jocks, joined entertainment icon Snoop Dogg to inspire, motivate and empower student athletes. Successful Jocks, the nonprofit organization founded by Kim and Sean, partnered with Snoop Dogg to become catalysts for change in the community for underserved youth. The Snoop Special Stars is the Special Needs division of the Snoop Youth Football League, emphasizing teamwork, sportsmanship, discipline and self-respect. Snoop Dogg founded the initiative to provide affordable, positive and fun outlets for individuals and families with disabilities. The objective is to break the stigma and negative connotations surrounding special needs by building an initiative that provides resources within inner city communities.