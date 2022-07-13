Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Ryan Jensen Empowers at OL Masterminds, Devin White Hosts Football Camp & More | Brianna's Blitz

An overview of notable takeaways from the previous week featuring Ryan Jensen's hands-on instruction at the OL Masterminds summit and Devin White hosts Get Live Football Camp to inspire youth. 

Jul 13, 2022 at 12:25 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

July 13 Bri's Blitz

Center Ryan Jensen Cultivates Learning Environment at OL Masterminds Summit

At the fifth-annual OL Masterminds summit in Frisco, Texas, Buccaneers' center Ryan Jensen gave hands-on instruction to peers to foster an empowering environment for offensive linemen. The seminar was spearheaded by offensive line scouting and development consultant Duke Manyweather and Eagles' All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson. Established players unpacked the intricacies of the position, including technique, footwork, hand placement and the mental aspect of the game to foster growth and craft enhancement. Several premier players were in attendance, including Jensen, Quenton Nelson, Zack Martin, Brandon Scherff, Joe Thuney, Joel Bitonio, Elgton Jenkins, Jason Kelce, Wyatt Teller and Corey Linsley. Many young players in appearance took valuable lessons from Jensen's teaching demonstrations as he stressed the importance of hand placement: snap-hand and off-hand.

Inside Linebacker Devin White Hosts Football Camp in Springhill, Louisiana

On Saturday morning, Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White returned to his hometown. The Devin White Get Live Football Camp was held in Springhill on the football field where he attended high school in Louisiana. Through interaction, White spurred a positive learning environment for young athletes. As White enters his fourth year in the NFL, he gave back to the community that shaped his football dreams, inspiring the next generation.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting Attends Snoop Special Stars Football Camp to Break Stereotypes

At the fifth annual Snoop Special Stars Football and Cheer Camp in Los Angeles over the weekend, Buccaneers cornerback and President of Successful Jocks, Sean-Murphy Bunting, along with his mother, Kim Murphy, the Founder and Chief Executive Director of Successful Jocks, joined entertainment icon Snoop Dogg to inspire, motivate and empower student athletes. Successful Jocks, the nonprofit organization founded by Kim and Sean, partnered with Snoop Dogg to become catalysts for change in the community for underserved youth. The Snoop Special Stars is the Special Needs division of the Snoop Youth Football League, emphasizing teamwork, sportsmanship, discipline and self-respect. Snoop Dogg founded the initiative to provide affordable, positive and fun outlets for individuals and families with disabilities. The objective is to break the stigma and negative connotations surrounding special needs by building an initiative that provides resources within inner city communities.

Related Content

news

Bucs Name Inaugural Girl's High School Flag Football COTY | Brianna's Blitz

A look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' initiatives during the previous week of the bustling offseason.

news

Rob Gronkowski's Retirement, Training Camp Dates & More | Brianna's Blitz

An overview of notable takeaways from the previous week featuring Rob Gronkowski's retirement after 11 tenured-seasons and the release of the Buccaneers' 2022 training camp schedule.

news

Mike Evans Named Texas A&M Hall of Famer | Brianna's Blitz

Mike Evans is among the Texas A&M Letterman's Association 2022 Hall of Fame Class and Ali Marpet, Carlton Davis visit Metropolitan Ministries.

news

Key Quotes from Day 3 of Bucs Mandatory Minicamp | Brianna's Blitz

Top takeaways from the podium following Day Three of Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp practice.

news

Carlton Davis Prioritizes 'Ball Skills' to Maximize Skillset Entering Year Five | Brianna's Blitz

Bucs' cornerback Carlton Davis focuses on 'ball skills' this offseason to take his game to the next level.

news

Iron Sharpens Iron | Brianna's Blitz

With mandatory minicamp in full swing, one-on-one matchups optimize talent on the offensive and defensive line.

news

Will Gholston Headlines Outreach Events Over the Weekend | Brianna's Blitz

A look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' initiatives during the weekend to inspire athletes

news

Development of Rookie Logan Hall During Week 3 of OTAs | Brianna's Blitz

Defensive lineman Logan Hall has impressed during the Buccaneers' Organized Team Activities.

news

Shaq Barrett and Devin White Headline Week 2 of OTAs | Brianna's Blitz

OLB Shaquil Barrett and ILB Devin White attend Week 2 of voluntary OTAs to foster growth.

Advertising