Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Succop Caps Record Season with Player of the Week Award

Bucs kicker Ryan Succop has won his second NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award and the sixth of his career after scoring 14 points and breaking a team record in Sunday's win over Atlanta

Jan 06, 2021 at 08:29 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

rs

Kicker ﻿Ryan Succop﻿ entered Sunday's season finale needing 10 points to set the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' single-season scoring record in just his first year with the team. Succop got those 10 points and more, not only helping the Buccaneers win their fourth straight game but also earning a little extra hardware for his mantel at home.

On Wednesday, Succop was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award for Week 17 for his performance in the Bucs' 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Succop made all eight of his kicks – three field goals and five extra points – for 14 points, marking the fourth time this season he has scored 13 or more points in a game.

While the Buccaneers scored on each of their five first-half possessions in Sunday's victory, the offense did have some trouble in the red zone. Succop's reliable kicking, including field goals of 38, 29 and 25 yards, allowed the Buccaneers to build a 23-10 halftime lead before pulling away from the Falcons in the fourth quarter. Succop's performance marked just the third time in franchise history that a kicker has made at least eight kicks without a miss in a single game. Succop's 14 points were also the most by any NFC kicker in Week 17.

One of Succop's other double-digit scoring efforts this season also won him a Special Teams Player of the Week award. He took that honor for the first time as a Buccaneer in Week Eight after his perfect night in the Meadowlands – four field goals and one extra point without a miss – was instrumental in Tampa Bay's 24-22 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Succop was one of only three players in the NFC, along with Washington punter Tress Way and Detroit kicker Matt Prater, to win two NFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards in 2020.

Succop is the first player in franchise history to win two Special Teams Player of the Week awards in the same season.

This is the seventh Player of the Week award in Succop's 12 NFL seasons, the first 11 of which were played in the AFC. He previously won twice as a member of the Tennessee Titans, in Week Six of the 2017 season and Week 15 of the 2016 campaign, and three times while with the Kansas City Chiefs. He first took home the award in Weeks 4 and 15 of the 2011 season, then again in Week Eight of 2013.

Tampa Bay players have taken home a volley of weekly and monthly awards this season. That includes six Player of the Week Awards, two each for Succop and inside linebacker Devin White (Weeks Seven and 15) and one each for outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (Week Three) and quarterback Tom Brady (Week Four). In addition, inside linebacker Lavonte David was the NFC Defensive Player of the Month in September, Brady was the NFC Offensive Player of the Month in October and safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in September.

Related Content

news

Bucs Get Good News on Mike Evans

An MRI examination showed no structural damage on the knee WR Mike Evans injured on Sunday, meaning he will begin the playoff week "day-to-day" and could play on Saturday in Washington
news

Bucs' 2021 Opponents Include Both East Divisions, Bears, Rams

The final two opponents on the Bucs' 2021 slate were determined on Sunday as the Bucs will face Chicago at home and the L.A. Rams on the road along with all the teams in the AFC and NFC East divisions
news

Mike Evans Makes NFL History

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans now stands alone as the first player in league history to begin his career with seven straight 1,000-yard seasons, surpassing Randy Moss's previous record
news

Tom Brady Trusts Rob Gronkowski as Playoffs Approach

The Bucs are heading towards the postseason and Tom Brady says TE Rob Gronkowski is the type of teammate he can trust to make a big play in the fourth quarter of a big game
news

Bruce Arians: Bucs Will 'Play to Win' in Week 17

Head Coach Bruce Arians says his team is very motivated to get to 11-5 and that the Bucs will treat their Week 17 game against Atlanta "like everything depends on it"
news

On to the Dance! Bucs Clinch Playoff Spot

The Buccaneers secured a postseason berth with their win in Detroit on Sunday, marking their first chance to chase another Super Bowl title since 2007
news

What's Next: Plenty Still at Stake in Bucs-Falcons Rematch

The Falcons won't be able to play spoiler when they come to Tampa in Week 16 but they could keep the Bucs from moving up in the conference standings
news

Tom Brady: 300 Games is 'Pretty Cool'

On Saturday, Bucs QB Tom Brady will play in his 300th regular-season game, in the very same NFL city where he made his NFL debut, and the milestone has meaning for him because it represents all he's poured into the game
news

What's Next: Bucs Steer to Motown with Playoffs in Sight

The Buccaneers' final regular-season road trip will pit them against a productive Detroit Lions offense as they try to nail down a postseason berth with a win in Week 16
news

Tom Brady: 'I Want to be Decisive'

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are seeking to get into an offensive rhythm more quickly in the upcoming games and Brady has analyzed all of his efforts in order to be more decisive with his throws
news

What's Next: Bucs Continue Playoff Hunt in Atlanta

The Bucs continue their final sprint to the end of the regular season and hopefully more football in January with a road game and their first of two meetings with the Falcons in the last three weeks

Advertising