Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Sack-Needy Bucs Catch Bowers at #51

Tampa Bay followed up its first-round choice of DE Adrian Clayborn with another highly-regarded end in the second round, Clemson’s Da’Quan Bowers

Apr 29, 2011 at 12:56 PM
Bowers04_29_11_1_t.jpg


The NFC South is rapidly becoming the Division of the Quarterback.

Maybe that's why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are so determined to get to the passer.

On Friday evening, with the 19th pick of the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers selected Clemson defensive end Da'Quan Bowers.  That pick came just 31 spots after Tampa Bay tabbed Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn with their first-round pick.

Bowers and Clayborn are expected to help the Buccaneers' rising defense harass the elite quarterbacks of the NFL's most competitive division, including New Orleans' Drew Brees, Atlanta's Matt Ryan and, as of the first pick of this year's draft, Carolina's Cam Newton.

That marks the first time the Buccaneers have ever taken defensive ends with each of their first two draft picks, and it addresses what many considered the team's biggest need: Upgrade the pass rush.  At one point considered a possibility for the first overall pick in the draft, Bowers is coming off a dominant senior season at Clemson in which he won both the Nagurski Award as the nation's top defensive player and the Hendricks Award as the top defensive end.

In 2010, Bowers led the nation with 15.5 sacks as a junior, at one point running up a string of nine straight games with at least two QB takedowns.  Paired with Clayborn, who had 11.5 sacks as a junior at Iowa in 2009, Bowers instantly rejuvenates a Buccaneers pass rush that ranked 30th in the NFL in sacks last fall.

Many draft predictions early in 2011 tabbed Bowers as a possibility for the first overall pick to Carolina.  However, concerns regarding a knee that was surgically repaired following the 2010 college caused the consensus top-10 talent to go untouched in the first round.  The Buccaneers certainly studied the issue as closely as any NFL team and are convinced that he will still be a very productive player in the NFL, and that he will be on the field in 2010.

"He's a player that has obviously been extremely productive," said General Manager Mark Dominik.  "He's a guy that's going to line up and play our left end position.  We feel like he's got a lot of production in him.  Obviously, we did a lot of research.  I think every club in the National Football League has put a lot of time into this selection, into this type of pick.  For me, the value for this pick was too strong.  I feel like we're at a spot on the defensive line, as an organization and how we're building this thing, that it was worth this selection.

"I think you'll see that here's a young man that's going to work his tail off to be the best he can be, no matter if he was drafted number one overall or 51 overall.  He was going to provide the same effort into becoming the greatest football player he can be."

After grabbing Clayborn in the first round, Dominik decided before going to bed on Thursday night that if Bowers was still available at pick #51 the Buccaneers would make the pick.  Head Coach Raheem Morris calls it a 'risk-reward' selection.

"We felt good taking him," said Morris.  "He's a left end, which is a great fit right now, especially with what we did yesterday.  He'll come in here and provide that power and that strength from the left side, and also that pass rush.  He'll give you that upstanding quality that a Kevin Carter gave people in St. Louis, that Michael Strahan gave the Giants for years, that Randy White was able to do when he was out there for a little bit – that big, physical presence.  It's obviously risk-reward, and we were willing to take that risk."

Bowers admitted that the first two days of the draft were 'grueling' wait for him but, unsurprisingly, he will be further driven by his lower-than-expected draft slot.  He also dismissed any long-term concerns over his injury.

"I'm definitely motivated," he said.  "I'm ready to get in Tampa and show everybody what I'm capable of doing. I'm going to show them they picked a great athlete and a great guy. I'm ready to get down there and go to work.

"The knee is fine—it's getting better every day. I'm just ready to come to Tampa, get with the rest of my teammates and get ready to win a championship. It's all about teammates and teamwork and I'm ready to start building a relationship with those guys."

While the Bucs have never opened a draft with a DE-DE combination before, they have started with two defensive linemen in the past.  In fact, just last year Tampa Bay followed up the selection of defensive tackle Gerald McCoy at #3 overall with the choice of defensive tackle Brian Price early in the second round.  Never before have the Buccaneers drafted four defensive linemen in the first two rounds of consecutive drafts, meaning the team could soon field one of the most talented front fours in franchise history.  It certainly could be the deepest and most productive unit since the days of Warren Sapp and Simeon Rice in the late 1990s and early 2000s.  Since 2009, the Bucs have devoted six picks in Rounds 1-4 to defensive linemen, with third and fourth-round picks in 2010 producing tackle Roy Miller and end Kyle Moore, respectively.

"I'm clearly a defensive line collector," said Dominik.  "I think that's the one thing you all can start saying.  And I believe it all starts up front.  I think that's very important.  Again, I think the value of this selection was too strong for myself and this organization.  I think everybody felt the same way [before the health concerns].  He was a top-10 talent, no debate."

It could be quite a collection.  Bowers is eager to see what he and his young teammates on the line can do together.

"It's going to be exciting," he said. "They have those great guys. Gerald McCoy's there, they just drafted AC in Adrian Clayborn and [now] myself, we're all just going to combine and just give them everything they've got. We're going to be the young guys that try to take that team to an NFL championship."

Dominik said the Buccaneers do not expect Bowers to need any additional surgery on his right knee.  The team will now move forward with the process of helping the rookie return from his previous surgery, which addressed a torn meniscus, and it definitely expects Bowers to play in 2011.

"We're going to do everything we can to get him on the field when it's appropriate to get him on the football field.  Obviously, our intentions are to provide the package for him in terms of medical to get him back on the football field.  But I'm not going to rush putting him back on the football field, either.  We want to get him as healthy as we can and then we want to play him as long as we can.  That's our mindset.  There's nothing degenerative in his knee as we sit here today.  Obviously his knee has taken some pounding, which is part of the problem, but at the same point rest and rehab are the best things he can do right now so we're going to continue to monitor that until we get to training camp."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rashard Robinson Returns to Practice

CB Rashard Robinson returned to practice on Wednesday, beginning a three-week period during which he could be activated from injured reserve…The Bucs also brought RB Kenjon Barner back to the practice squad
news

Bucs Place RB Giovani Bernard on I.R.

Running back Giovani Bernard's hip injury has forced him to injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least the next three games…The Bucs also added punter Sterling Hofrichter to the practice squad
news

Two DBs on Buccaneers' Protection List in Week 15

The Bucs' practice squad protection list for the week leading up to Sunday night's game with the Saints is the same as last week: K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells, S Troy Warner and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Bucs Activate Richard Sherman from I.R.

Cornerback Richard Sherman, who has begun cross-training at safety, has been activated from injured reserve and is available to play on Sunday against Buffalo
news

LS Zach Triner Activated from COVID List

Long-snapper Zach Triner will be available to play in Sunday's game against Buffalo after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, four days after he was placed on that list
news

Richard Sherman, Justin Watson Return to Practice

CB Richard Sherman and WR Justin Watson have a chance to return from the IR and PUP lists, respectively, after opening a 21-day practice window on Wednesday
news

S Troy Warner Back on Bucs' Protection List in Week 14

Tampa Bay's Week 14 list of protected practice squad players is similar to the last three weeks but with S Troy Warner now joining K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Bucs Add LS Garrison Sanborn to Practice Squad

With long-snapper Zach Triner currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Buccaneers added a second option at the position by re-signing one of their former long-snappers, Garrison Sanborn
news

Long-Snapper Zach Triner Lands on COVID List

The Buccaneers have placed long-snapper Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which could result in him missing the upcoming game against Buffalo
news

Bucs Activate Carlton Davis, Promote Breshad Perriman

The Buccaneers have activated CB Carlton Davis from injured reserve and signed WR Breshad Perriman to the active roster off the practice squad, making both available to play on Sunday in Atlanta
news

Bucs Place Aaron Stinnie on Injured Reserve

A knee injury suffered early in his first career regular-season start on Sunday will force guard Aaron Stinnie to injured reserve and Bruce Arians described it as a longer-term issue on Wednesday
news

Bucs Protect Former Falcons CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson in Week 13

Tampa Bay has submitted the same list of protected practice squad players that it did in the previous two week: K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells, WR Breshad Perriman and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
Advertising