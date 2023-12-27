Saints-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 17

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Saints T Andrus Peat vs. Buccaneers OLB Yaya Diaby

Diaby seems to be making a late push to get into the Defensive Rookie of the Year running and a couple more productive games could make him a top candidate. His impact on the Bucs' Week 16 win over Jacksonville was sizeable. In addition to his 1.5 sacks, he forced and recovered a fumble by Trevor Lawrence, setting the offense up with a short field to tack on another touchdown. Diaby also made a drive-killing play in run defense when he sniffed out and blew up a Calvin Ridley end-around 12 yards deep in the backfield. The Bucs nabbed Diaby in the third round primarily because they felt he could set the edge and be a top run defender, but they have been pleasantly surprised with his arsenal of pass-rush moves and his quick get-off at the snap. When injuries hit the Saints' tackle position earlier this season, the Saints moved Peat over from left guard to left tackle, and he has since settled into that spot permanently. He has primarily played guard in his nine-year NFL career and hadn't seen any action at tackle since 2018 before the recent switch, but he has played very well on the edge. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, heading into last week Peat had allowed a 9.5% pressure rate since moving to the outside in Week Seven, the seventh lowest in the league among left tackles. Diaby is relatively new to the NFL and Peat is relatively new to left tackle but the battle between them should be a challenge for both players.

2. Buccaneers RB Rachaad White vs. Saints LB Demario Davis

White's string of four consecutive games with 100-plus yards from scrimmage ended in Week 16 with a 77-yard outing, but he did find the end zone for his eighth touchdown in the last eight games. White is developing into what Alvin Kamara has been for the Saints for seven years: a true dual-threat running back who provides important production for his offense virtually every week and is always a threat to score. White's savvy route-running, body control while making receptions and reliable hands have made him one of the NFL's better pass-catching backs, and his ground-game production has improved as he has become more decisive with his reads. White will probably find Davis in his way on both runs and catches on Sunday, as the 12th-year pro is the Saints' leading tackler and still one of the best coverage linebackers in the league. According to NGS, prior to last week's game Davis had allowed -19.5 EPA as a targeted defender in the passing game this season, the best mark by any off-ball linebacker in the league. White will also have to be on top of his pass production duties because Davis is also an excellent blitzer who has 6.5 sacks and 11 QB hits this season.

3. Saints WR Chris Olave vs. Buccaneers DB Christian Izien

Saints quarterbacks throw it to Olave a lot. The 2022 first-round draft pick has been targeted 129 times in 2023, almost double the amount of any other wide receiver on the roster. Olave has turned all of those targets into 81 catches for 1,040 yards and four touchdowns, but those numbers could realistically be quite a bit higher. Olave can get down the field quickly and Derek Carr likes to target him on deep shots. According to NGS, Olave has had 996 targeted air yards this season on incompletions. He had one of his best games last week in the Saints' loss to the Rams, catching eight of his nine targets for 105 yards. Five of those receptions came on passes that traveled 10 or more yards downfield in the air. The other challenging part for the Bucs when trying to slow down Olave is that the Saints move him all over the field. While he has played the majority of his snaps on the outside, he has also lined up in the slot 36% of the time. When that happens Sunday, the Bucs will rely on slot corner Christian Izien to keep him in check. An undrafted rookie, Izien has held his own in his first NFL season, recording 58 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Izien is a shorter corner, but he's ripped, and he has the change of direction skills a defensive back needs to operate inside and underneath. He's also proved to be a sure open-field tackler, so the Bucs will count on him to limit the YAC when Olave does make a catch.

4. Buccaneers WR Trey Palmer vs. Saints CB Alontae Taylor