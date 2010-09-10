School Supply Drive Set for Sunday





Each year, the start of the NFL season falls just a few weeks after the children of the Tampa Bay area return to school. It's an exciting time for families and football fans alike.

On Sunday, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off their 2010 season against the Cleveland Browns, fans attending the game can help kids all over the Bay area get the most of the new school year. The Glazer Family Foundation and Teaching Tools for Hillsborough Schools will once again team up to conduct their annual school supply drive.

Fans attending the Sunday's game at Raymond James Stadium can provide immeasurable help by donating items such as:

Crayons

Pens

Pencils

Paper

Erasers

Glue sticks

Notebooks

Rulers

Tape

Teaching Tools for Hillsborough Schools is a nonprofit organization that provides classroom materials free of charge to local teachers. Teaching Tools currently serves 87 Title I schools and educational sites throughout the school district, reaching more than 1,800 teachers and 50,000 at-risk students every year.

Volunteers will collect donated items at the yellow collection stations outside all gates and club entrances at the stadium on Sunday. All fans who donate an item will have the chance to win a 2010 Buccaneers team-signed football. Over the past seven years, more than $20,000 worth of school supplies have been collected at Buccaneers home games and distributed back into the Tampa Bay community. For more information on the Foundation's efforts to give back, please visit [GlazerFamilyFoundation.org](https://connect.buccaneers.com/owa/,DanaInfo=tbvex01,SSL redir.aspx?C=8a9dcd434f984d3b8e9af7694a53bd0d&URL=http://www.GlazerFamilyFoundation.org).