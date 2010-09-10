Tampa Bay Buccaneers

School Supply Drive Set for Sunday

The Glazer Family Foundation and Teaching Tools for Hillsborough Schools will conduct their annual school supply drive before Sunday’s game against Cleveland

Sep 10, 2010 at 09:38 AM
Each year, the start of the NFL season falls just a few weeks after the children of the Tampa Bay area return to school.  It's an exciting time for families and football fans alike.

On Sunday, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off their 2010 season against the Cleveland Browns, fans attending the game can help kids all over the Bay area get the most of the new school year.  The Glazer Family Foundation and Teaching Tools for Hillsborough Schools will once again team up to conduct their annual school supply drive.

Fans attending the Sunday's game at Raymond James Stadium can provide immeasurable help by donating items such as:

  • Crayons
  • Pens
  • Pencils
  • Paper
  • Erasers
  • Glue sticks
  • Notebooks
  • Rulers
  • Tape

Teaching Tools for Hillsborough Schools is a nonprofit organization that provides classroom materials free of charge to local teachers. Teaching Tools currently serves 87 Title I schools and educational sites throughout the school district, reaching more than 1,800 teachers and 50,000 at-risk students every year.

Volunteers will collect donated items at the yellow collection stations outside all gates and club entrances at the stadium on Sunday. All fans who donate an item will have the chance to win a 2010 Buccaneers team-signed football. Over the past seven years, more than $20,000 worth of school supplies have been collected at Buccaneers home games and distributed back into the Tampa Bay community. For more information on the Foundation's efforts to give back, please visit [GlazerFamilyFoundation.org](https://connect.buccaneers.com/owa/,DanaInfo=tbvex01,SSL redir.aspx?C=8a9dcd434f984d3b8e9af7694a53bd0d&URL=http://www.GlazerFamilyFoundation.org).

Sunday's school supply drive will be the first of six gameday drives the Glazer Family Foundation will conduct at Buccaneer home games this season. The following games will also feature drives:

