Scouting Report: Houston Texans

Those backs who get to the second level usually meet inside linebacker Brian Cushing, who leads the team and is tied for 14th in the NFL with 17 tackles. A former Pro Bowler and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Cushing has always been productive when he's been healthy and on the field, though that was the case in only one of the previous three years. He led the team in tackles in 2009 and 2011 and already has 513 stops in his career. The other starting inside linebacker is former Falcon Akeem Dent, who came over to Houston in a 2014 trade and was a part-time starter last year.

The Houston defense features a pair of very experienced starting cornerbacks in Kareem Jackson and Johnathan Joseph. Neither Jackson (5-10, 188) nor Joseph (5-11, 188) are as big as the corners that the Bucs faced in New Orleans but Bucs' wideout Mike Evans calls them "smart" and "crafty." Joseph has split his 10-year career between Cincinnati and Houston and he went to the Pro Bowl in his first two years with the Texans. He has 25 career interceptions and has more passes defensed since 2006 than any other active player in the NFL. Jackson is a former first-round pick for the Texans who got off to a rocky start in the league but has since developed into a very dependable player for Houston. After struggling in 2010 and 2011, Jackson found his way beginning in 2012 and last year was the 11th-rated cornerback in the league by Pro Football Focus. He ranked seventh in the league specifically in pass coverage.

The safeties are experienced and proven as well. Rahim Moore came over to the Texans this offseason after starting for most of four seasons in Denver and needed only one game to get his first interception in Houston. Quintin Demps has bounced around the league a little bit since arriving in 2008, and this is his second stint in Houston, but he started nine games in each of the last two years for the Chiefs and then the Giants.