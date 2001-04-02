Season in Review

Warrick Dunn is called a 'pint-sized back' with giant numbers in the stirring NFL Films Buccaneer highlight piece





Did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers accomplish their ultimate goal in 2000? No. The Super Bowl title went to Baltimore.

Did they have fun trying? You decide. In case you're memory has faded a little bit since December, here's some help.

Contained in this three-and-a-half minute season review, fashioned by the wizards at NFL Films, are some of the most heart-pounding moments of the Bucs' 2000 campaign. (The video is also available at 100K and 300K.

Try as the might, diehard Buc fans can't fold the calendar so that January bleeds right back into August. In the excruciating interim months without onfield NFL action, what better way to pass the time than a look back at the plays that made that brought the loudest cheers and groans last fall.

The video, which opens with Ronde Barber's sack of New England quarterback Drew Bledsoe in Week One, is noticeably even-handed, balancing the Bucs' extremely hot start with its equally cold four-game losing streak in October. As Tampa Bay's season began to turn around again with an October 29 pounding of the Minnesota Vikings, so does the video's narrative. The emergence of Warrick Dunn, the rain-soaked battle in Miami, the memorable shootout with the Rams – all covered here from a variety of up-close angles.

And, of course, the video ends as the Bucs' season did, with the disappointing playoff loss in Philadelphia. Still, even as that defeat sinks in once more, the NFL Films narrative ends with the proclamation that the Buccaneers are likely just a few players away from a 'serious challenge' for the Super Bowl.