Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seeking: Motivated Students

The Buccaneers are looking for new Student Advisory Board members

May 07, 2001 at 08:00 PM
sab.jpg

Student Advisory Board members attend all Buccaneers home games

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently seeking intelligent, energetic and motivated students to become part of the Buccaneers Student Advisory Board.

The Student Advisory Board (SAB) is a council comprised of high school sophomores, juniors and seniors who perform community service projects, create Buccaneer spirit in their schools and develop their leadership skills in preparation for continuing their education. The Buccaneers Student Advisory Board is the only one of its kind in the National Football League.

During their one-year terms, Student Advisory Board members meet once a month, usually at Raymond James Stadium or One Buccaneer Place. They are governed by a Buccaneers representative and an executive board they elect during their first meeting.

One of the members' main responsibilities is to serve as liaisons between the Buccaneers and their schools. Every Friday before a Tampa Bay home game throughout football season, SAB members distribute Buccaneers merchandise to fellow schoolmates. SAB members also keep fellow students abreast of the Bucs' home game schedule and any community activities the team has planned.

Student Advisory Board members participate in various community service projects. Past SAB members have volunteered at such community programs as Metropolitan Ministries' holiday food tent, the Susan G. Koman Tampa Bay Race for the Cure and the Buccaneers/Bank of America Fan Fest.

In addition to those responsibilities, SAB members have the opportunity to attend Buccaneers home games. Half of the board members work as customer service representatives in the East and West Club Lounges of Raymond James Stadium during Buccaneers home games, and the other half actually sit in the stands as fans.

During their monthly meetings, SAB members are exposed to guest speakers representing the various areas of the organization and the team's Pewter Partners. Featured speakers have included quarterback Shaun King, Executive Vice President Ed Glazer and representatives from the team's scouting and public relations departments. SAB members have also toured various Pewter Partner facilities including Raymond James, the Tampa Tribune and Publix.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

