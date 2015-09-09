Series History: Buccaneers-Titans

The Buccaneers survived those early days to emerge as a playoff team in just their fourth year of existence. Tampa Bay went to the postseason in 1979, 1981 and 1982, which worked out well for the Oilers since they only played the Bucs in 1980 and 1983. In the 1980 contest, also in the Astrodome, the Buccaneers seemingly played it much closer, losing 24-17, but the stat pages were once again lopsided in Houston's favor. The Oilers racked up 467 yards to the Bucs' 193, this time riding future Hall of Famer Earl Campbell to 203 yards on 33 carries. Campbell, notably, had been the first pick in the draft in 1978 after the Bucs traded that pick to Houston in exchange for, among other things, tight end Jimmie Giles and the 17th pick. The Bucs used that pick on QB Doug Williams, but in this game Williams was outdueled by veteran Kenny Stabler and his 242 yards on 19 of 26 passing.