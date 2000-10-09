 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shooting out of the Gate

Tony Dungy is confident about Monday’s game in Minnesota but feels his team must get off to a fast start

Oct 09, 2000 at 11:13 AM
brooks10_7_1.jpg

Tony Dungy believes his defense needs to make an early stand against opposing offenses to do better in the field-position war

Tampa Bay Head Coach Tony Dungy was asked to look back at the team's week of preparation, but ended up glancing forward. After a good set of practices, Dungy feels his team is ready to shake off a two-game losing streak this Monday in Minnesota. However, this contest poses a different problem than the last two.

Washington and the New York Jets defeated the Buccaneers with last-minute scores. Minnesota, Dungy believes, will try to put the Bucs away early. Each of the Bucs' last two trips to Minneapolis have featured quick Viking rallies and eventual wins for the home team.

Knowing the Vikings want to strike early and stopping that high-powered offense are two different things. Dungy was asked how one avoids falling into a quick hole.

"It's just knowing that you've got to expect them to come out on fire," he said. "You have to expect them to go up the field, those kind of things. You've just got to be ready to make the plays. And then, offensively, we've got to execute like we did early in Detroit, where we're coming out aggressively, making plays, converting our third downs and staying on the field, keeping the ball. It's not a hard formula…you just have to do it."

The Bucs took an early lead in Detroit's often-noisy Silverdome in the third week of the season and coasted to a 31-10 victory. Though they got a quick field goal, the Lions didn't score a touchdown in that contest until the final play of the first half. To pursue that same result in the Metrodome, the Bucs will need to do better in the field-position war than they have in recent weeks.

"That's part of it," said Dungy. "We started out a little bit slow on defense (in Washington), let them make a couple of first downs, punt to our end, haven't made our first downs and we end up punting from the 15, 18-yard line, punt it back to midfield. So the ball's in our end the whole first quarter. We were fortunate to come out of it with a 7-0 lead – we got the one turnover – but that's something.

"We've got to be ready to play off the bat. We've got to come out and see if we can go three-and-out on defense. Make them punt early, backed up. Cover the first kickoff well and have them start at the 20 and not the 36, those kind of things."

The Bucs hope they can avoid the untimely miscues – a late turnover or a breakdown on special teams – that have undone them the last two weeks. If those problems resurface, an early lead may mask them while a quick deficit will magnify their effects.

"That's what happens," said Dungy. "If you play games when you're ahead, like we did the first three weeks, the mistakes aren't as costly. They're still there to a certain extent, but that's why you have to keep working to minimize them, because when you play good teams, when you play on the road, the mistakes show up and they hurt you."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Liam Coen: Baker Mayfield is an "Igniter"

New Bucs OC Liam Coen saw the difference QB Baker Mayfield made in a short stint with the Rams in 2022 and considered the chance to work with Mayfield again, if a new contract is worked out, to be a draw in coming to Tampa
news

OC Liam Coen on Finding Balance Between the Run and Pass

In his introductory press conference as the Buccaneers' Offensive Coordinator, Liam Coen spoke on his desire to marry the run and pass
news

Bucs Interview Iowa's LeVar Woods for Special Teams Post | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason
news

Bucs' Keith Armstrong Retires After 30 Years in NFL

Keith Armstrong, whose NFL coaching career spanned three decades including the last five seasons in Tampa Bay, has elected to retire, meaning the Bucs will have two new coordinators in 2024

Latest Headlines

Liam Coen: Baker Mayfield is an "Igniter"

New Bucs OC Liam Coen saw the difference QB Baker Mayfield made in a short stint with the Rams in 2022 and considered the chance to work with Mayfield again, if a new contract is worked out, to be a draw in coming to Tampa

OC Liam Coen on Finding Balance Between the Run and Pass

In his introductory press conference as the Buccaneers' Offensive Coordinator, Liam Coen spoke on his desire to marry the run and pass

Liam Coen's Vision for the Bucs Offense, Excited to Get Started | Press Conference

The Buccaneers introduced Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator during Tuesday's introductory press conference. OC Coen discussed his gratefulness for the opportunity, QB Baker Mayfield being an 'igniter' and his eagerness to get going.

Photos: Liam Coen's First Day as Offensive Coordinator

View photos of the Buccaneers' new offensive coordinator Liam Coen's first day and introductory press conference at  AdventHealth Training Center on February 6, 2024.

Bucs Interview Iowa's LeVar Woods for Special Teams Post | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

Baker Mayfield's Top Plays from MVP Performance at 2024 Pro Bowl

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's best plays from his MVP performance at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Bucs' Keith Armstrong Retires After 30 Years in NFL

Keith Armstrong, whose NFL coaching career spanned three decades including the last five seasons in Tampa Bay, has elected to retire, meaning the Bucs will have two new coordinators in 2024

Buccaneers 2023 MVP | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their weekly series of debates, in this case making the case for two candidates as the Buccaneers' Most Valuable Player in 2023

Photos from Bucs' Youth Leadership Program End of Year Celebration

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Youth Leadership Program End of Year Celebration at AdventHealth Training Center on February 5, 2024.

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 3.0 

With the offseason in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, mock draft season officially begins for football fanatics. Will the Bucs likely go offense or defense in April's draft? Here is what analysts are saying

Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs Highlight 2024 Pro Bowl Games 

Recap of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games featuring Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield and left tackle Tristan Wirfs

Bucs, Liam Coen Agree to Terms on Contract for Offensive Coordinator Job

After a thorough search, the Buccaneers have agreed to terms with former Rams and Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen to fill the same opening on their staff following the departure of Dave Canales

2024 State of the Bucs: Offensive Line 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with the offensive line

Pro Bowl Highlights | NFC Wins 64-59

View the best plays from Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB & 2024 Pro Bowl Offensive MVP Baker Mayfield along with the rest of the NFC squad at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida.

Baker Mayfield Zips Ball to Jahmyr Gibbs For Another TD | Pro Bowl Highlights

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield finds NFC RB Jahmyr Gibbs for an impressive touchdown in the fourth quarter during the flag football event at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Baker Mayfield Dots Sam LaPorta for 45-Yard Catch and Run | Pro Bowl Highlights

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield feeds NFC TE Sam LaPorta for a long gain during the fourth quarter of the flag football event at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Baker Mayfield Finds CeeDee Lamb to Take the Lead! | Pro Bowl Highlights

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield locates NFC WR CeeDee Lamb for a touchdown in the third quarter of the flag football event at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Tristan Wirfs Leads the NFC to Victory in the 'Move the Chains' Contest | Pro Bowl Highlights

Watch Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs & the NFC take on the AFC during the "Move The Chains" contest between the first and second quarter of the flag football event at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

5 Things to Know About Bucs New Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen

University of Kentucky Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen will join Todd Bowles' coaching staff in the same capacity. Here are five things to know about the Bucs' new offensive mind

Photos: Bucs at 2024 Pro Bowl Practice | Day 2

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pro Bowlers from practice on February 3, 2024.
Advertising