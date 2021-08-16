Six Buccaneers Revealed on First Night of NFL Network's Top 100 Players for 2021

Wide receiver Mike Evans makes the list again, this time coming in at No. 48 after starting his career with a now-NFL record seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. It's a surprising drop from 2020's list, where Evans ranked at No. 30, given the whole NFL record thing and the fact that Evans recorded the most single-season touchdowns of his career in the regular season with a very fitting 13 last season. Evans added two more touchdowns and 204 yards on 11 catches in the postseason, which got off to a tough start for the veteran wideout. Evans fought through a hyper-extended knee suffered in Week 17 to play in the Wildcard Round and still ended up with 119 yards on six catches on the night. It was a Herculean performance for one of the toughest receivers in the league. Evans has said this camp that his body feels the best it's ever felt and now, with the expanded regular season, he'll get an extra game to extend that NFL record. Look for his production to go way up in 2021, even with the Bucs' embarrassment of riches in their offensive weapons arsenal.