Social Rewind: Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

The Bucs faced their neighbors to the south, the Miami Dolphins, in the fourth and final preseason game of the 2015 season. Here's how it played out on social media:
Given that it was the last preseason game, teams were expected to rest their starters. Both teams also sent out their list of players not dressed for the game.
The Bucs were excited and ready to take the field!
News on Bucs players not dressed or expected to play.
GAMETIME!
Bucs force an early punt on Dolphins first drive and move to about midfield and punt on their first drive of the game. But, great news on the punt…
And the Bucs turn it into a touchdown! Mike Glennon to Adam Humphries for 6, K Kyle Brindza picks up the extra point.
Dolphins drove down the field but had to settle for a field goal.
On the ensuing drive Glennon gets picked off by Dolphins CB Will Davis.
After trading a few punts, the Dolphins were on offense when S Major Wright came up with an INT off a deflected pass.
Annnndd the Bucs put some more on the board
After the Dolphins almost got a kickoff return for a touchdown (called back for holding), the Bucs capitalized on a Dolphins miscue.
Though the Bucs were driving the Dolphins got a pick near the goal line. They scored later on a running touchdown.
With under two left in the second quarter the Bucs were driving and ended up kicking a field goal.
Start of the second half. Bucs put in QB Seth Lobato. About halfway through the third quarter, LB Khaseem Greene made a FANTASTIC pick 6!
After the third quarter, GM Jason Licht announced during the TV broadcast that the Bucs had agreed to terms with former Bears CB Tim Jennings.
Later in the fourth, the Dolphins got another TD out of Gillislee.
Within the two-minute warning, the Dolphins got into the red zone but the Bucs got a late interception.
Then, almost the exact same thing happened again, sealing a victory for the Bucs.
And that's it, Bucs get the W! They finish the preseason 2-2 and face the Titans for the season opener on September 13th.