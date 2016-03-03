Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Statement on the Passing of Hubert Mizell

The Bucs' statement on the passing of longtime sportswriter, Hubert Mizell.

Mar 03, 2016 at 09:44 AM
"Hubert Mizell's name is legendary in sportswriting. His dedication to the craft left a lasting mark and impacted millions of people in this region and beyond. Mr. Mizell was a true tribute to his profession. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and all those who loved and admired him."

Advertising