Statement on the Passing of Hubert Mizell

"Hubert Mizell's name is legendary in sportswriting. His dedication to the craft left a lasting mark and impacted millions of people in this region and beyond. Mr. Mizell was a true tribute to his profession. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and all those who loved and admired him."
Bucs Can't Catch Up to Colts, Fall to 4-7
Despite two touchdown catches by Mike Evans and a more robust rushing attack, the Buccaneers couldn't come back after falling behind the Colts by 10 and ended up with a 27-20 loss in Indianapolis
Baker Mayfield on Decision to Come Back into Game vs. Colts, Mike Evans' Big Day | Press Conference
Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. QB Mayfield discussed needing to get in the endzone, WR Mike Evans' 2-TD performance and TE Payne Durham's role in the offense.
Todd Bowles' Thoughts on Bucs vs. Colts, Turning Things Around | Press Conference
Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. HC Bowles discussed needing to eliminate mistakes, WR Mike Evans being 'a warrior' and only being one game out of first place.
Bucs vs. Colts Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 27-20
View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
Rapid Reaction: Colts 27, Buccaneers 20
The Buccaneers faltered against the Colts, 27-20 on the road in Week 12
Best Photos From Bucs vs. Colts | Week 12
View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 12 matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Mike Evans Scores Again | Bucs vs. Colts Highlights
QB Baker Mayfield throws his second TD of the day to WR Mike Evans against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
Baker Fires WIDE Open TD to Mike Evans | Bucs vs. Colts Highlights
QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
Carlton Davis Picks Off Gardner Minshew | Bucs vs. Colts Highlights
CB Carlton Davis grabs an INT against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
Rachaad White Explodes for 38 Yards | Bucs vs. Colts Highlights
RB Rachaad White makes a long run against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
Devin White Not Making Excuses, 'Need to Finish' | Press Conference
Linebacker Devin White spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. LB White discussed his health going into the game and his 'any given Sunday' mentality.
Shaq Barrett on 'Fighting for Each Other', Determined to Make a Run | Press Conference
Outside Linebacker Shaq Barrett spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. OLB Barrett discussed needing to improve on fourth-down stops and 'locking in on your keys'.
SirVocea Dennis Discusses His Health, Looking at Tape | Press Conference
Linebacker SirVocea Dennis spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. LB Dennis discussed continuing to learn and finding ways to make more splash plays.
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Sacks Gardner Minshew | Bucs vs. Colts Highlights
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka sacks Gardner Minshew of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
Mike Evans Levitates and Reels in Pass | Bucs vs. Colts Highlights
WR Mike Evans hauls in a pass to get the Bucs close to the goal line against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
Cade Otton Catch and Run for 24 Yards | Bucs vs. Colts Highlights
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton jukes past Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed for 24-yard gain.
How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts
The Buccaneers will face the Colts on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
Bucs vs. Colts Game Blog | Week 12 2023
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 12 game vs. the Indianapolis Colts
Buccaneers-Colts Inactives | Devin White, Carlton Davis Ready to Play
The Bucs will be without starting defenders Lavonte David and Jamel Dean on Sunday in Indianapolis but will have LB Devin White and CB Carlton Davis in action