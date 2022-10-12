Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Steelers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 12: Gage, Hicks, Jones, Nassib Among Non-Participants 

Ahead of the Week Six clash, a look at Wednesday's injury report 

Oct 12, 2022 at 04:12 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

As the Buccaneers prepare for the Steelers in Week Six, Jaelon Darden (tooth), Russell Gage Jr. (ankle), Akiem Hicks (foot), Julio Jones (knee), Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), Carl Nassib (illness) and Logan Ryan (foot) were among the Bucs' non-participants on Wednesday. Mike Edwards (elbow), Chris Godwin (hip/knee) and Donovan Smith (elbow) practiced in a limited fashion.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • TE Cameron Brate (concussion) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • WR Jaelon Darden (tooth) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • CB Carlton Davis III (hip) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • S Mike Edwards (elbow) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • WR Russell Gage Jr. (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • WR Chris Godwin (hip/knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • DL Akiem Hicks (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • WR Julio Jones (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • OLB Carl Nassib (illness) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • WR Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • S Logan Ryan (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • LT Donovan Smith (elbow) - Limited Participation (Wed.)

Steelers

  • DT Montravius Adams (hip) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • OL Mason Cole (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • TE Zach Gentry (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • S Terrell Edmunds (concussion) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • WR Diontae Johnson (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • DT Larry Ogunjobi (back) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • CB Cameron Sutton (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • CB Levi Wallace (concussion) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)

