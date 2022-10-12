Steelers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 12: Gage, Hicks, Jones, Nassib Among Non-Participants 

As the Buccaneers prepare for the Steelers in Week Six, Jaelon Darden (tooth), Russell Gage Jr. (ankle), Akiem Hicks (foot), Julio Jones (knee), Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), Carl Nassib (illness) and Logan Ryan (foot) were among the Bucs' non-participants on Wednesday. Mike Edwards (elbow), Chris Godwin (hip/knee) and Donovan Smith (elbow) practiced in a limited fashion.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- TE Cameron Brate (concussion) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- WR Jaelon Darden (tooth) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- CB Carlton Davis III (hip) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- S Mike Edwards (elbow) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- WR Russell Gage Jr. (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- WR Chris Godwin (hip/knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- DL Akiem Hicks (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- OLB Carl Nassib (illness) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- WR Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- S Logan Ryan (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- LT Donovan Smith (elbow) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
Steelers
- DT Montravius Adams (hip) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- OL Mason Cole (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- TE Zach Gentry (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- S Terrell Edmunds (concussion) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- WR Diontae Johnson (hip) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- DT Larry Ogunjobi (back) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- CB Cameron Sutton (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- CB Levi Wallace (concussion) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)