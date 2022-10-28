Takeaways from Bucs Loss to Ravens | Week 8 

After scoring 10 points on their first two drives, the Buccaneers fell into a familiar, puzzling cycle. On Thursday night in prime-time against the visiting Ravens, Tampa Bay faltered as self-destructive penalties, inability to convert in the red zone and an ineffectiveness in stopping the run materialized. The Bucs' offense failed to maintain cohesion and the defense sputtered in the second half as fatigue set in. Tampa Bay ultimately fell to the Ravens, 27-22, marking their fifth defeat in the last six outings. The Bucs dropped to a 3-5 record and a second-place seat in the NFC South standings.

"Until you win ballgames consistently and play four quarters consistently, it's going to be dark," Head Coach Todd Bowles stated after the loss. "That doesn't mean we cannot get out of it. We just have a lot of work to do, as coaches and as players."

Troubling Trends on Offense and Defense

Many of the issues that have plagued the Buccaneers during their recent downward spiral were evident against the Ravens. Offensively, the Buccaneers converted just two-of-five red zone attempts into points and were four-of-13 on third-down conversion attempts. Initially, the Buccaneers had success off a quick-passing game targeting the intermediate area of the field when receivers had cushion, but the Ravens adjusted and moved into tighter coverage. Brady threw for 325 yards and a touchdown, completing 26-of-44 passing attempts, including connections of 51 yards to Mike Evans and a 44-yarder to Chris Godwin. Brady was sacked three times for a loss of 20 total yards. The league's worst ranked rush attack heading into the game compiled just 44 yards on 15 carries.

The defense had a stout start to the game, but that faded in the second half. In conclusion, the Bucs allowed 453 total yards to the Ravens and 231 on the ground. The Ravens began with a pass-heavy script in the first half but transitioned to their bread-and-butter in the second half as missed tackles by the Bucs led to open holes. Baltimore reverted to zone and power reads, quarterback counters and multiple tight end/running back sets. They focused on creating space on the perimeter out of the read-option, culminating in 7.0 yards per carry. The Bucs' predominately held elusive quarterback Lamar Jackson in check (43 yards on nine runs) but backs Gus Edwards and Kenyan Drake combined for 127 yards and receiver Devin Duvernay imposed his will off end-arounds, gaining run after catch. The defense, which started off forcing four punts - only allowing a field goal after the muffed punt - eventually could not get off the field in the second half.

"We missed too many tackles, myself included," Keanu Neal explained after the loss. "I point the finger at me first. I didn't make the necessary tackles. I missed too many. As a defense, we just missed too many tackles, didn't fit it right. We've just got to finish."

The Buccaneers did sack Jackson three times – as Shaq Barrett, Vita Vea and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka got into the mix – but too many miscues and ineffective run fits led to the unit's demise as the game wore on.

Top Play of the Game

In the first quarter, the Buccaneers offense got off to a fast start on their opening possession, driving 75 yards. Leonard Fournette was able to effectively get downhill. The offensive line was able to generate push up front, and Fournette capitalized. The run game allowed Tampa Bay to dial up play-action, where Brady thrives. From second-and-one on the opening drive, Brady hit Chris Godwin off play-action and the YAC-man showcased his prowess. Godwin gained 44 yards on the play, which brought the Bucs' offense to first and goal. Tampa Bay was able to take advantage, as Fournette plowed his way into the end zone on a one-yard rush around Donovan Smith on the left side. The Bucs took an early 7-3 lead and despite what transpired on the gridiron, that play/drive embodied the synergy that has been lacking in the Bucs' offense.

Injury Update: Shaquil Barrett

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced a significant blow on Thursday night as outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett suffered an Achilles injury in the third quarter. An MRI confirmed that Barrett did tear the tendon, which will prematurely end his 2022 campaign and send Barrett to injured reserve. In his fourth season in Tampa Bay, Barrett accumulated 30 tackles, 3.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and a forced fumble. Against the Ravens, Barrett spearheaded the defensive unit with a sack and three tackles for loss prior to the injury. He has been the team's sack leader over the previous four seasons – recording a franchise record in 2019 with 19.5 – and the Bucs will have to try and replace his contributions.