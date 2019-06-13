Talking Tight Ends in Bruce Arians Offense

"No, never," said Head Coach Bruce Arians, when asked if he's ever had two utility tight ends on his roster before. "We had traditional, blocking-type guys. John Carlson was probably the closest thing to Cam. When you don't play with a fullback, then the defense can't put eight in the box. We've got tight ends that can split out, line up tight, one can get in the backfield. It just gives you more down-and-distance calls from the defensive coordinator than personnel calls. You put a fullback in, they know the six plays you're going to run and you're limited in passing.

"You can dictate a lot of things with two tight ends who can run and catch but still block."

The thing about tight ends is that they are often matched up with defenders that pale in comparison to their size. Tight ends are typically taller and have more mass than a receiver in order to hold up in blocking schemes and are usually aligned inside off the O-line, forcing linebackers and safeties to have to cover them. Linebackers who are good in coverage are hard to come by, and if a tight end goes vertical at all, that's out of the underneath zone of comfortability for most. Gone are the days of big safeties, so you're left with a guy who's probably six-foot or under trying to cover someone like Howard, who stands at 6-6.

Speaking on Howard, specifically, he's faster than you think he is and has escaped more than once to the outside himself just like a prototypical wideout. He had a 75-yard catch down the sideline in the Bucs' home opener last season in their win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a career long but what it really did was open up the eyes of opposing defenses into his potential. You have to worry about Howard.

"A lot of potential," Arians said of the Alabama product. "[Howard]'s an interesting guy, because he can hold the point of attack and he's obviously a mismatch versus safeties and linebackers. So, you're trying to use him in a lot of different ways. Matching up those three tight ends we have should be a lot of fun this fall."

Right. Three tight ends. In addition to Howard and Brate, tight end and resident-Canadian Antony Auclair has taken a big step forward this offseason. Throughout OTAs, he was as reliable as any receiver in catching the ball. Of the three, he's still the rawest with his hands but he's big and can block well.