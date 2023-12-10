Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What's Next: Bucs' Playoff Chase Goes Through Green Bay

Two teams on stretch-run winning streaks will meet at Lambeau Field in Week 15 as the Buccaneers take on the Packers and try to stay on top of the NFC South

Dec 10, 2023
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Green Bay in Week 15 as they continue their pursuit of a third straight NFC South Division title. It's a matchup of two surging teams whose postseason hopes have grown stronger in recent weeks. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 17.

The Bucs won their second straight game in Week 14, gaining a critical road win in Atlanta with a final-minute touchdown in a 29-25 decision. That pulled Tampa Bay into a three-way tie for first in the NFC South with the Falcons and New Orleans Saints, and the current tiebreakers favor the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay controls its own destiny; four more wins in the final four weeks would give them the division title regardless of any other game outcomes.

The Packers have won three straight, including back-to-back impressive wins over Detroit and Kansas City. Green Bay is now 6-6 ahead of a Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants in the Meadowlands. They currently stand third in the NFC North behind the 9-4 Lions and the 7-6 Minnesota Vikings but could catch Minnesota with a win on Monday night. The Packers are also currently in possession of the third Wild Card spot in the conference.

The Buccaneers will try to continue a resurgence in their ground game, which has produced its three best games of the season in the last three weeks. After recording a season-high 125 rushing yards in Indianapolis in Week 12, the Bucs topped that with 128 in a Week 13 win over Carolina and again on Sunday with 148 against the Falcons. Running back Rachaad White rushed for 102 yards in Atlanta and has three straight games with over 100 yards from scrimmage.

Tampa Bay's defense will have to contend with one of the NFL's hottest passers in fourth-year quarterback Jordan Love. Love has eight touchdown passes and no interceptions in the Packers' current three-game winning streak and has averaged 286 passing yards per game in that span.

