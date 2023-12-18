Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What's Next: Division Title-Hunting Bucs Head Home to Face Jaguars

The Buccaneers will try to extend their winning streak to four games in Week 16 as the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are in their own battle for a division title, come to Tampa

Dec 18, 2023 at 11:59 AM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

After consecutive road wins in Atlanta and Green Bay, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get a home date in Week 16 against the AFC South's Jacksonville Jaguars. Tampa Bay will be trying to extend its current winning streak to four games and keep a grip on first place in its own division.

The Buccaneers and Jaguars will square off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 24 at Raymond James Stadium. The game will be broadcast by CBS.

The Buccaneers improved to 7-7 with their impressive 34-20 win at Lambeau Field, in which quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 381 yards, four touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. That kept them even with the 7-7 New Orleans Saints, who beat the New York Giants in Week 15, and the Buccaneers technically own first place in the South thanks to their win in New Orleans in Week Four.

The Bucs have two of their final three regular season games at home, as they will follow their matchup against the Jaguars with a critical rematch with the Saints. The season finale is a trip to Carolina to play the 2-12 Panthers.

Jacksonville dropped a 23-7 decision to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday evening to fall to 8-6. In the losing effort, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 21 of 29 passes for 240 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. The Jaguars are in a three-way tie for first place in their division, knotted at 8-6 with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

