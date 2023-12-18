What's Next: Division Title-Hunting Bucs Head Home to Face Jaguars

After consecutive road wins in Atlanta and Green Bay, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get a home date in Week 16 against the AFC South's Jacksonville Jaguars. Tampa Bay will be trying to extend its current winning streak to four games and keep a grip on first place in its own division.

The Buccaneers and Jaguars will square off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 24 at Raymond James Stadium. The game will be broadcast by CBS.

The Buccaneers improved to 7-7 with their impressive 34-20 win at Lambeau Field, in which quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 381 yards, four touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. That kept them even with the 7-7 New Orleans Saints, who beat the New York Giants in Week 15, and the Buccaneers technically own first place in the South thanks to their win in New Orleans in Week Four.

The Bucs have two of their final three regular season games at home, as they will follow their matchup against the Jaguars with a critical rematch with the Saints. The season finale is a trip to Carolina to play the 2-12 Panthers.