What's Next: Bucs Head Cross-Country for Key NFC Matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off one of the most thrilling victories in franchise history, but they don't have much time to celebrate as they prepare for a long trip and a very difficult matchup in Week 14.

Following a comeback 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, the Buccaneers now head across the country to take on the 8-4 San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, December 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast by FOX.

It's a matchup of two division leaders, as San Francisco has a one-game lead on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West and the Buccaneers are 1.5 games up on Atlanta in the NFC South. While the Buccaneers will be riding the emotion of their startling win over the Saints, the 49ers will be figuring out how to move forward after the loss of starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury.