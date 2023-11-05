What's Next: Bucs Return Home to Take on Titans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a thriller to the Texans in Houston in Week Nine when their own last-minute rally was trumped by a C.J. Stroud touchdown pass with six seconds left in a 39-37 final. It was Tampa Bay's second road loss in a row – and their fourth consecutive defeat overall – but now they get a date with the Tennessee Titans in front of their home crowd as they try to get back in the win column.

The loss in Houston sent the Bucs to a 3-5 record overall, which is now 1.5 games behind the 5-4 New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. The Saints defeated the Chicago Bears in Week Nine, while the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Minnesota Vikings to fall to 4-5. As quarterback Baker Mayfield noted after throwing for 265 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans on Sunday, there is "a lot of football left" in the 2023 season and the Bucs have every opportunity to get back in the division race in the weeks ahead.

The Titans are coming off a 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Nine, which dropped their record to 3-5. That was a Thursday night affair, giving Tennessee a little extra time to prepare for the Buccaneers and perhaps to continue their transition to rookie quarterback Will Levis. Levis, the 33rd-overall pick in the 2023 draft, has started Tennessee's last two games due to Ryan Tannehill's ankle injury, leading the Titans to a win over Atlanta in Week Eight in his first career start before last week's loss to Pittsburgh. Levis threw four touchdown passes without an interception in his debut, but then had no touchdowns and one pick against Pittsburgh.