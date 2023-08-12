What's Next: Bucs Join Jets on "Hard Knocks"

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened their 2023 preseason on Friday night with a 27-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that represented the first time under the NFL lights for roughly a third of the roster. In Week Two they'll have even more attention from the lights and cameras as they head to New Jersey for a week with the New York Jets.

The Buccaneers and Jets are due to square off at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, August 19, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. That won't be the two team's only interaction of the week, however, as the Bucs will head up early in order to conduct two joint practices with the Jets at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Wednesday and Thursday.

This is particularly notable because the Jets are this year's subject for the long-running and popular HBO Series "Hard Knocks," which debuted this past week. The Buccaneers will be tangential subjects on the series, of course, but this will mark the second time that HBO's insider look at training camp has captured the team's action. The Buccaneers were the main subject of the show in the summer of 2017.

As for the game, the Buccaneers will be looking to clean up their play after an opening-week loss to Pittsburgh that included 12 penalties for 127 yards, most of them on offense. Veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield got the start in that game and completed eight of nine passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, and third-year man Kyle Trask will get his shot at the opening snaps next Saturday. Mayfield and Trask are in a head-to-head competition to capture the Bucs' starting job in the aftermath of Tom Brady's retirement.