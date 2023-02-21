Buccaneers.com 2023 Mock Draft 2.0

It is that time of year again. Football enthusiasts are glued to their screens as day-after-day, mock draft compilations monopolize the internet. In continuation of the annual frenzy, Senior Writer Scott Smith and I are going to be alternating weeks for our Buccaneers.com 2023 NFL Mock Drafts – however, we are refraining from predicting trades in the first two, so we will not be shifting the order.

Many options would entice the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pick 19. Tom Brady officially announced his retirement and with Blaine Gabbert set to hit the open market in free agency, Tampa Bay currently has one quarterback under contract for the 2023 season: 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask. The Bucs will potentially be in the hunt for a quarterback in April like many other teams, however, this year's group of defenders draw my attention. For the Bucs, fifth-year players Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Mike Edwards are all pending free agents, along with veteran safeties Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal, making it impossible with the current cap situation to keep everyone. Tampa Bay's depth at the position is going to take a hit, garnering the need for a defensive back in the early rounds of this year's draft. Here is our second Mock Draft of 2023 with a tour around the league:

1. Chicago Bears: DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

It appears the Bears will move forward with Justin Fields commanding the huddle, so this selection will likely come down to Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter or Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr. Carter is a scheme-wrecker inside and as the league trends back towards a run-heavy approach than in previous years, Carter would provide a boost at the three-technique position. As a pass rusher, Carter is quick off the ball with elite first-step quickness and can hold his ground in the run game, causing disruption in the backfield.

2. Houston Texans: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

With new Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans will turn their focus to the signal caller. Quarterback prospects will certainly add intrigue over the next few weeks, but for now, I am settling on Alabama's Bryce Young. The 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner has a stellar combination of instincts and arm-talent. For an SEC program that continuously commands the spotlight, Young produced in big moments with poise. With a high football IQ, Young has displayed the ability to deliver tight-window throws to all levels of the field. Despite size concerns, he has the transferable traits to play in the modern era of the NFL.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Edge Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

With the retirement of J.J Watt – a perennial Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer – the Cardinals will need a new menace in the trenches. Will Anderson Jr. has garnered attention as one of the most recognizable names in this year's draft class. The two-time All-American and Bednarik Award winner was utilized on twists and stunts, effectively attacking as both the penetrator and looper. As the penetrator, his get-off and aggressiveness at the point of attack overwhelmed offensive linemen. In the run game, Anderson imposed his will with gap-discipline.

4. Indianapolis Colts: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

The Colts are in need of a franchise quarterback and taking a risk on a four-year rookie deal is more manageable and cap-friendly than a short-term fix on a high-priced veteran. It is a deep 2023 class at the position and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is a good decision maker with the capability of driving the ball to all levels of the field. Stroud possesses functional mobility but is not a speed threat like that of a Lamar Jackson. However, with anticipation, quality field vision, and understanding of leverage to give his targets opportunities to make plays on the ball, Stroud offers an impressive repertoire of attributes.

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

This is the bonus pick the Seahawks got from the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade and with the talented cast of edge rushers in this year's class, taking one would undoubtedly be a move that would pay dividends. Clemson's Myles Murphy, who projects as a scheme-versatile impact player, has a vast array of counters in his toolbox. With a combination of size, length and powerful hands, Murphy is a handful to block. His pass rush prowess will likely contribute quickly on third downs at the pro level.

6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams): Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

At sixth overall, Clemson's Myles Murphy and Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson figure to be the best players available. In this mock with Murphy already off the board, Wilson would create a lethal tandem with Aidan Hutchinson. Adding another dominant player at the line of scrimmage will help Head Coach Dan Campbell and Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn lead a defensive resurgence in Motown. Wilson was a disruptive force for the Red Raiders. He routinely converted his size/speed into power, knocking back offensive linemen.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Derek Carr is parting ways with the Raiders, but the club has breathing room under the cap to go the veteran route for at least a short-term fix. With Rock Ya-Sin expected to hit the free agent market, the Raiders need to add talent and depth at the position. Devon Witherspoon has shown lockdown capabilities on an island. He effectively finds the football in man coverage and plays the hands of receivers. Witherspoon challenges receivers at the line of scrimmage, adjusting his technique pre-snap to out-leverage his opponent.

8. Atlanta Falcons: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

The Dirty Birds will need to solidify the offensive line around a young and developing passer. I have the Falcons sticking with Desmond Ridder and aiming to boost his protection with Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. Johnson played both right guard and left tackle for the Buckeyes, proving to be an impact starter. He is a proficient run-blocker with solid range featured on pulls. In pass-protection, Johnson has the foot quickness to mirror and redirect in one-on-one scenarios. Johnson can grow into a pillar on the Falcons' O-Line.

9. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

The Panthers could move up to select a top-tier quarterback in the class but for the purposes of this mock, with Will Levis falling into their lap, the Panthers secure the Kentucky product. Carolina has not been able to solve the quarterback situation amidst a perpetual carousal, and Levis presents a rookie upside. With Sam Darnold a pending free agent, Levis has intriguing tools. He possesses the coveted traits evaluators look for: size, mobility and arm talent. At times, Levis has struggled with turnovers by throwing into coverage windows with multiple defenders and will need to improve ball placement/accuracy at the NFL level. If not accounted for, Levis can scramble for large gains when he breaks contain. He is a timing and rhythm passer, thriving in a play-action system – the prototypical mold for the modern NFL.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans): CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

The NFC Champions receive a Top 10 pick after successful dealing. With James Bradberry a pending free agent, the Eagles will need a boost at the premium position. Joey Porter Jr. has tantalizing traits that jump off the tape. He is the son of longtime NFL sack artist, Joey Porter, with football being instilled at a young age. Porter Jr. leverages his length to influence at the contact window and at the line of scrimmage, disrupting releases. He would add value in the Eagles' secondary as a lockdown option or in zone. With elite ball skills at the catch point and high football IQ, Porter Jr. has the capability of being a day-one starter.

11. Tennessee Titans: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

New General Manager Ran Carthon and Head Coach Mike Vrabel must rebuild the offensive line after a tumultuous 2022 season. With questions surrounding Taylor Lewan's time in Tennessee as well as Nate Davis set to become a free agent, the Titans need to bolster their front. If the club continues to utilize a downhill rushing attack complementing Derrick Henry, they need to solidify the offensive line. Henry was routinely met in the backfield in 2022 with little room to operate and Northwestern's Peter Skoronski would provide an imposing presence up front. Skoronski showcased a variety of pass sets to create leverage on opposing pass rushers and in the run game, he has the ability to effectively climb to the second level.

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland): WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

With a young quarterback for the second overall pick, the Texans will lock him up some star power just 10 picks later with TCU's Quentin Johnston. Johnston served as the offensive catalyst for a high-powered Horned Frogs' offense, guiding the program to its first national championship appearance in decades. With a versatile release package and elite speed, Johnston exploits defenders' cushion. With an understanding of zone coverage, Johnston is able to create separation at the top of routes to get vertical. With many star-studded names to have headlined the Texans' receiver corps over the years, Johnston could be the next.

13. New York Jets: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

It is evident that Zach Wilson's time as the starting quarterback of the New York Jets has reached its end. The club needs a new man under center and Florida's Anthony Richardson provides intrigue. Despite concerns regarding throwing mechanics, Richardson is a fit for the modern evolution of the game as a dual-threat quarterback. He has great arm strength and the mobility element to make plays using his legs, both on designed quarterback runs and impromptu scrambles when protection breaks down.

14. New England Patriots: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

The Patriots' offensive line underwent many changes in 2022. With a greater emphasis on wide-zone running and new offensive verbiage, in addition to the departure of Shaq Mason to the Bucs, Ted Karras leaving in free agency, an up-and-down season for rookie Cole Strange and decline of Trent Brown, New England must address the trenches. Broderick Jones was the starting left tackle for the back-to-back national championship Georgia Bulldogs. Despite only 19 starts, Jones is a physically gifted prospect with excellent hand strength to gain leverage on opponents and lateral agility, which is evident when he is the lead blocker in space.

15. Green Bay Packers: S Brian Branch, Alabama

Adrian Amos is a pending free agent and Darnell Savage is heading into the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. The Packers are in need of revitalization in the secondary and Alabama's Brian Branch would help fortify the back end in the Frozen Tundra. Branch is an instinctual defender with versatile traits that defensive coordinators covet in the modern era with an increase in nickel packages. He has experience playing at deep safety, aligning at strong safety in the box, nickel corner, linebacker and blitzing off the edge at the line of scrimmage. With elite play recognition and athleticism, Branch would serve as a tone-setter for Green Bay.

16. Washington Commanders: G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Both Trai Turner and Wes Schweitzer are set to become free agents in March. Following a lackluster year by the Commanders' offensive line in 2022, it is time for a reboot. With maturation at the NFL-level, O'Cyrus Torrence could make a quick impact. Torrence is dominant in the run game using a quick first-step to generate movement and create holes for ball carriers. He is physical at the point of attack, utilizing strength to stop pass rushers.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

There are many question marks at cornerback for the Steelers as Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace did not perform to the standard that the club expected, and Cam Sutton is scheduled to become a free agent in March. With a multitude of interesting options in a talent-filled class, Georgia's Kelee Ringo fits the bill of what teams are searching for. Ringo is rarely beaten with straight-line speed. He is adept at carrying vertical route concepts and remains in phase to force tight window throws. In addition, Ringo is effective versus crossing patterns, undercutting passes to force pass breakups. He has the makeup to be a day-one starter in the NFL.

18. Detroit Lions: DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

As the Lions look to reshape their defense and shore up their front, Clemson's Bryan Bresee possesses natural ability. He has concerns regrading significant injuries suffered over a three-year span and pad-level consistency, however, he is productive at penetrating through gaps and generating havoc in the backfield. Bresee is a handful for interior blockers when he fires through the B-gap, showcasing athleticism. He projects as a one-gap defender, best in an attack-styled system. In 2022, the Lions shifted more towards 4-3 concepts with four down linemen and Bresee would be well-suited for that system.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

The Buccaneers are set to face a potential mass exodus in the secondary during free agency. Fifth-year players Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Mike Edwards are all pending free agents, as are veteran safeties Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal, garnering tough decisions ahead with salary-cap restrictions entering 2023. Tampa Bay has a history of pulling from the Pac-12 talent pool and Oregon's Christian Gonzalez could become the new phenom. The transfer from Colorado established himself as one of the best corners in the class during his final season at the University of Oregon. He offers an excellent size, height and length profile to match up against opposing teams' No. 1 receivers on the boundary, generally lining up in a press technique. Gonzalez is effective at getting his hands on receivers right off the snap, disrupting the timing/tempo of releases. He is an aggressive wrap-up tackler in the open field, willing to deliver a blow. Gonzales possesses quickness, change of direction, and precise footwork to match route combinations. He would help the Bucs reload on the back end for 2023.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

To pair with edge Myles Murphy, getting a talented defender would help create an impenetrable force in Seattle. Iowa's Lukas Van Ness is adept at converting speed to power and leveraging his bull rush to collapse the pocket. He has the power, length, and athleticism to be an imposing run defender. Van Ness has inside/outside versatility, with experience as an A and B-gap defender, as well as playing on the edge. With burst off the ball, functional strength and improved block recognition, Van Ness has the makings of an impact starter.

NA. Miami Dolphins: FORFEITED

The Dolphins will not pick in the first round as a consequence of their offseason tampering violation.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

I usually roll with the rule of thumb that running backs should not be drafted in the first round, given the usual wear and tear of players at the position. However, considering the Chargers finished near the bottom in the NFL in rushing offense and Austin Ekeler entering the final year of his contract, the club might be tempted to take the best in the 2023 class. Bijan Robinson is a threat to take it to the house on any carry and is one of the best prospects at the position in the last decade. At 6-foot and 222 pounds, Robinson possesses the prototype build and elusive speed. He sets up his blocks and plays with stellar tempo and balance, making defenders miss. Robinson is proven in the passing game, both as a receiver and as a blocker. Whether wheel routes or swing passes, Robinson is a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield to elevate the Chargers' aerial attack.

22. Baltimore Ravens: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Baltimore will have a new offensive coordinator in 2022 after parting ways with Greg Roman, prompting a possible increased emphasis on the passing game. The Ravens need a boost to the receiving corps, as Head Coach John Harbaugh stated the club will be "adding a lot of pieces" to the receiver room. After trading former first-round draft pick Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for a first-round pick during the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens came into the year with a thin depth chart at the position. Hope quickly vanished by an early season injury to 2021 first-round draft pick Rashod Bateman. Now, it is time to add reinforcements. Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba battled injuries in 2022 that limited him to just three games, but he is a route-running technician with deceptive footwork to generate separation. Smith-Njigba possesses exceptional ball skills and body control.

23. Minnesota Vikings: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Vikings' veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson is a pending free agent and turns 33 before the start of the 2023 season. Additionally, Minnesota's other top corner, Chandon Sullivan is a free agent as well. The Vikings need to add depth at the position and securing young talent would fortify the position long-term. South Carolina's Cam Smith is a twitchy, instinctual athlete with fluid hips, stout footwork and elite ball skills. He is a smart processor and a willing tackler, routinely competing to get off blocks. Smith is smooth out of his breaks and could be a promising addition to the Vikings' secondary.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Doug Pederson heavily utilized two tight end sets in Philadelphia featuring Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert that became a nuisance for the NFC East. In his first year with the Jaguars as their new head coach in 2022, Pederson once again thrived using multiple personnel groupings to complement Evan Engram, who signed a one-year deal. Engram is set to become a free agent and adding depth at tight end would help diversify the offense in Jacksonville. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer is a mismatch target over the middle of the field and provides an impact in the run/pass game with his blocking prowess in-line. Mayer is a complete, pro-ready tight end. In the passing game, he effortlessly catches the ball away from his frame with a large radius and wins both isolated on the outside and from the slot. In the run game, Mayer showcases effective strength and solid hand-punch to stall opposing defenders.

25. New York Giants: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

The Giants need an infusion of talent to their receiver corps and if they commit to quarterback Daniel Jones long-term, Boston College's Zay Flowers would contribute to his success. Flowers posted career-highs in receptions, yards, touchdowns, and yards after the catch in 2022. He is an electric player in space with the ball in his hands and routinely manipulates leverage with route tempo. Flowers has concerns regarding his drop rate but is a threat at all three levels to generate big plays. Given his size, teams may opt to use Flowers as a slot-only performer, but he has an enticing skillset. Flowers will provide run-after-catch opportunities off quick routes to move the chains.

26. Dallas Cowboys: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

With the eye test, the Cowboys may seem equipped at linebacker with hybrid sensation Micah Parsons; however Leighton Vander Esch – who had a breakout campaign in 2022 - is set to hit free agency, along with off-ball linebacker Anthony Barr. Drafting Drew Sanders to pair with Parsons would create a lethal tandem for years to come. After transferring from Alabama, Sanders converted from an Edge to an off-ball linebacker. The move paid dividends as he made a name for himself as one of the best in the nation. Sanders possesses rare downhill speed and range to play sideline-to-sideline. He is calculated with his approach/rush plan, not missing many tackles. Hip fluidity is a concern, but Sanders offers a promising upside to bolster the Cowboys' defense under the leadership of Dan Quinn.

27. Buffalo Bills: WR Jordan Addison, USC

The focus this offseason for the Bills should be adding offensive playmakers to surround Josh Allen. The Bills have a No.1 receiver with Stefon Diggs, a reliable tight end with Dawson Knox and a deep threat with Gabe Davis but need another playmaker who can create. USC's Jordan Addison is refined with the coveted combination of route-running, ball skills and consistent separation at all levels. His savvy release package makes him a threat, as does the RAC component of his game. With exceptional awareness, twitchiness and ability to sell at the top of routes, Addison would take the Bills' offense to new heights.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

With Chidobe Awuzie coming off an injury and Eli Apple a pending free agent, the Bengals need to solidify the secondary with a cornerback. Maryland's Deonte Banks had 38 total tackles, eight pass break-ups, and one interception during his 2022 campaign. He is smooth in and out of breaks to mirror receivers. Banks has the awareness and length to challenge receivers at the catch point and he is able to quickly move out of his back pedal, plant, and drive to undercut passes on underneath/intermediate routes in off-coverage.

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver): Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia

As salary-cap casualties, the Saints could lose defenders Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle. The clear need is in the interior, however, the best player available falls on the edge with Georgia's Nolan Smith. Smith is relentless, physical and explosive downhill. He is effective at both stuffing the run and harassing the passer, making him a projected three-down player in the NFL. On passing situations, Smith has good acceleration off the ball and versus the run, he is almost immovable after digging his feet into the ground. Smith would create a fierce tandem with Cam Jordan in NOLA.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Edge, Keion White, Georgia Tech

The Eagles have six players in their defensive front who could be free agents in March, depleting their unit. Reloading in the trenches would benefit the NFC Champions, notably with Keion White. The raw prospect has been a late riser but his production in 2022 had scouts salivating. He is stout at the point of attack and possesses a quick get-off. With a lethal bull rush and one-arm stab, he keeps offensive linemen off balance. The 290-pound human has rare athleticism for his size, evidenced by a rep in which he turned and ran with a running back down the sideline on a wheel route, keeping pace. White is new to the position but offers tantalizing untapped potential. He can set the edge against the run and displays a variety of pass-rush moves.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State