Buccaneers Announce 2022 Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today the Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows that will be assisting the team's coaching staff during 2022 Training Camp are Brittan Golden, Julian "Rashad" Johnson, Sean Spence, and Kerry Taylor.

Golden spent five seasons in the NFL, playing for the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17), spending his first two seasons with Todd Bowles, who served as the defensive coordinator. Originally an undrafted free agent out of West Texas A&M, Golden played 44 career games with one start. He is a native of Plainview, Texas.

Johnson is a native of Sulligent, Alabama, and played collegiately at the University of Alabama, where he earned back-to-back first-team All-SEC honors (2007-08). A third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, Johnson had an eight-year career, spending his first seven seasons with the Cardinals (2009-15) and one with the Tennessee Titans (2016). During his career, Johnson played in 114 games, starting 58, and tallied 384 total tackles, 15 interceptions, four fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles. In 2018, shortly after retiring, Johnson joined the Alabama Football radio team as the sideline reporter.

Spence was a third-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012, seeing his first game action in 2014 alongside current Buccaneers Co-Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebacker coach Larry Foote. A native of Miami, Florida, Spence had a four-year career, spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2012-2015, 2017), Tennessee Titans (2016), and Indianapolis Colts (2017). Spence attended the University of Miami, earning first-team All-ACC in 2011. Prior to his time playing college football, Spence's high school team was recognized by USA Today as the 2007 National Championship team. He was teammates with current Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David.