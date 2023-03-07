Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Decline to Use Franchise Tag

The deadline to apply a franchise tag to a pending free agent passed on Tuesday afternoon and for the first time in four years the Buccaneers did not make use of that option

Mar 07, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

220419_KZ_JasonLicht_006

For the first time in four years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not make use of their franchise tag option.

The deadline for applying a franchise or transition tag to a pending free agent passed at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday without the Buccaneers making a move. The team has 23 players who are set to become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday, March 15, though one of them – QB Tom Brady – has announced his retirement. That list of potential UFAs includes eight players on defense who logged at least 400 snaps last season, including cornerback Jamel Dean and inside linebacker Lavonte David.

The Buccaneers had made use of the franchise tag in each of the last three offseasons, first on edge rusher Shaquil Barrett in 2020 and then on wide receiver Chris Godwin in both 2021 and 2022. In both cases, the tagged player eventually signed a long-term contract with the team. The Bucs had never before used the franchise tag in three consecutive years.

Tuesday's deadline closed a two-week window during which NFL teams could apply a franchise or transition tag to a player, a period that began on February 21. Six teams chose to do so, including the Baltimore Ravens with quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Las Vegas Raiders with running back Josh Jacobs.

The Buccaneers have utilized a franchise tag seven times since the option was introduced in the original CBA in 1993. The team made use of the tag that first season on standout left tackle Paul Gruber, who responded with a five-game holdout but eventually signed a new long-term deal with the team. The Bucs also used the tag in 1999 on defensive end Chidi Ahanotu, in 2009 on wide receiver Antonio Bryant and in 2012 on kicker Connor Barth.

Related Content

news

2023 State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2023 season continuing with the outside linebackers

news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Sean Murphy-Bunting

After a strong finish to the 2022 season, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting is one of three defensive backs from the Buccaneers' 2019 draft who are set to become unrestricted free agents on March 15

news

Bucs Release Donovan Smith After Eight Seasons as Ironman Left Tackle

Donovan Smith, who started all but six games at left tackle for the Buccaneers over the past eight seasons, was released on Tuesday with the new league year and its salary cap looming next week

news

Buccaneers.com 2023 Mock Draft 4.0

In our fourth edition of the Mock Draft frenzy, with trades now included, the Buccaneers once again bolster the secondary

Advertising