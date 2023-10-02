Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Week Six 'Creamsicle' Game vs. Lions Flexed to 4:25

The Buccaneers' long-awaited Creamsicle Game in Week Six is also now a matchup of two first-place teams, and the league is giving it a wider audience by flexing it to the late-afternoon slot on Sunday, Oct. 15

Oct 02, 2023 at 06:03 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

23-001 [2023 WaitlistTicket Sales _ Single Game Tickets] - Detroit Lions SGT Ads -OrganicMA_4x5-04 (1)

The 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are becoming appointment viewing.

On Monday, the NFL announced that the Buccaneers' next game – at home against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 15 in Week Six – has been "flexed" from its original early-afternoon slot of 1:00 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. on that same day. It will still be televised by FOX, but the later time slot will allow the game to be viewed by a much larger national audience.

After four weeks, the Buccaneers are 3-1 and in in first place in the NFC South, which likely exceeds national preseason expectations for the team. Meanwhile, the Lions, who are also in first place in their division, are off to a matching 3-1 start and could be 4-1 by the time they come to Tampa after a home date with the 0-4 Carolina Panthers in Week Five. As such, the NFL is shining a brighter light on that mid-October matchup between two teams that have emerged as potential playoff contenders.

That greater audience will also witness a showcase of something the Buccaneers and their fans have been anticipating for a long time: The return of the 'Creamsicle' uniforms the team wore from 1976 through 1996. Following a Week Five bye, the Buccaneers will sport the orange-and-white uniforms they wore in a series of throwback games from 2009-2012 before new helmet rules made that impossible for roughly a decade.

The Buccaneers' long-awaited Creamsicle Game will evoke the franchise's rich history of nearly 50 years with more than just the popular orange jerseys and white helmets with the original Bucco Bruce logos. In addition, Raymond James Stadium will be transformed on game day to pay homage to Tampa Stadium, which was affectionately nicknamed 'The Big Sombrero.' That will include retro field stencils, stadium bunting and video board assets.

The NFL has used a "flexible scheduling procedure" since 2006 to present notable matchups to wider audiences, and in 2023 that procedure was expanded to include Monday night and Thursday night games. For contests flexed from early to late afternoon on Tuesday, the league must inform teams and their fans of the change at least 12 days before the game.

Related Content

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Saints | Week 4

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 26-9 victory over the division rival Saints in Week Four
news

Updates: Dee Delaney Keeps Patching Holes in Bucs' Secondary

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in October 2023
news

Bucs Stifle Saints to Grab First Place

Baker Mayfield threw touchdown passes to three different receivers and the Tampa Bay defense kept the Saints out of the end zone in a 26-9 win at New Orleans that gave the Bucs a one-game lead in the NFC South
news

Baker Mayfield Continues to Shine on Third Down

Data Crunch: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield has been the NFL's most effective passer on third downs this season and he had his best outing yet in that category on Sunday against the Saints
Advertising