Tampa Bay-Washington Injury Report Nov. 12: Brown, Gronkowski, Robinson Ruled Out, Godwin Questionable

The Buccaneers will be without three players as they take on Washington this weekend coming off their bye week. Head Coach Bruce Arians announced after practice Friday that wide receiver Antonio Brown, tight end Rob Gronkowski and cornerback Rashard Robinson were all ruled out. Arians added that wide receiver Chris Godwin, who returned to practice on Friday following a two-day absence, would be a game-time decision. Cornerback Dee Delaney is also listed as questionable, though he practiced fully on both Thursday and Friday.
Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was also given the same designation after not practicing all week. Pierre-Paul has followed the same regimen for the past two games while he deals with a broken finger and torn rotator cuff.
Washington got some bad news in the form of defensive end Montez Sweat being ruled out of Sunday's game. Sweat has the second-most sacks on the team and is a big part of Washington's defensive effort, which starts up front. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel and cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste were also ruled out.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT
TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate – OUT
CB Rashard Robinson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT
CB Dee Delaney (ankle) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
WR Chris Godwin (foot) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
DL Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation
RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation
DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
Washington
WR Curtis Samuel (groin) – Did Not Participate – OUT
CB Benjamin St.-Juste (illness) – Did Not Participate – OUT
DE Montez Sweat (jaw) – Did Not Participate – OUT
WR Dyami Brown (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
T Sam Cosmi (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
TE Sammis Reyes (hip) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
RB Antonio Gibson (shin) – Limited Participation
CB William Jackson III (knee) – Full Participation
G Brandon Scherff (knee) – Limited Participation
WR Cam Sims (hamstring) – Limited Participation