Tampa Bay-Washington Injury Report Nov. 12: Brown, Gronkowski, Robinson Ruled Out, Godwin Questionable

Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski and Rashard Robinson ruled out for Sunday’s Week 10 matchup in Washington.

Nov 12, 2021 at 02:48 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers will be without three players as they take on Washington this weekend coming off their bye week. Head Coach Bruce Arians announced after practice Friday that wide receiver Antonio Brown, tight end Rob Gronkowski and cornerback Rashard Robinson were all ruled out. Arians added that wide receiver Chris Godwin, who returned to practice on Friday following a two-day absence, would be a game-time decision. Cornerback Dee Delaney is also listed as questionable, though he practiced fully on both Thursday and Friday.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was also given the same designation after not practicing all week. Pierre-Paul has followed the same regimen for the past two games while he deals with a broken finger and torn rotator cuff.

Washington got some bad news in the form of defensive end Montez Sweat being ruled out of Sunday's game. Sweat has the second-most sacks on the team and is a big part of Washington's defensive effort, which starts up front. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel and cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste were also ruled out.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Rashard Robinson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Dee Delaney (ankle) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Chris Godwin (foot) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

DL Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

Washington

WR Curtis Samuel (groin) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Benjamin St.-Juste (illness) – Did Not Participate – OUT

DE Montez Sweat (jaw) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Dyami Brown (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

T Sam Cosmi (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

TE Sammis Reyes (hip) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

RB Antonio Gibson (shin) – Limited Participation

CB William Jackson III (knee) – Full Participation

G Brandon Scherff (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Cam Sims (hamstring) – Limited Participation

