Tampa Bay Buccaneers

O.J. Howard a 'Huge Addition' for 2021 Bucs

Bruce Arians says "the sky is the limit" in 2021 for fifth-year TE O.J. Howard, who is progressing well in his recovery from an Achilles tendon injury and could make the Bucs' offense even more potent this season

Mar 31, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a relatively fortunate club in 2020 when it came to injuries, which is not an uncommon trait for Super Bowl champions. Only one of the 22 players who started the regular season opener was unavailable to play by the time the Super Bowl rolled around, as right guard Alex Cappa broke an ankle in the Wild Card round. Only two players on the opening-day 53-man roster missed 10 or more games due to injury, and one of those – Vita Vea – actually returned for the final two games of the playoffs.

That is, of course, little comfort to the other player on that list, tight end O.J. Howard, though the Super Bowl ring he is sure to get should provide some. Howard played the first four games of the season before suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon late in the fourth contest, a comeback 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. In the third quarter of that game, Howard had pulled the Bucs within three points with a 28-yard touchdown catch, part of a rally from 17 points down.

Howard's three catches for 50 yards in that game was part of a very promising first month for the fourth-year tight end. Rather than seeing his production diminished by the arrival of veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski, Howard had thrived in two-TE sets. His 146 receiving yards through the first quarter of the season were the most by any tight end on the team and third among all players behind Mike Evans and Scotty Miller. He had scored twice in those four games, joining Evans as the only Bucs with multiple touchdown catches in that span.

The Bucs did not technically lose a starter when Howard was hurt, as he hadn't opened any of the first four games. But Vea, the starting nose tackle, went down the next week to an ankle fracture and was widely expected to miss the rest of the season. When the Bucs made a run in the playoffs, it gave Vea just enough time to make his surprise return. The recovery time for Howard's injury was always known to be longer, so simply due to bad luck he was unable to contribute to the Bucs' title run over the last 16 games.

All of which means Tampa Bay's offense in 2021 could be even better simply by getting Howard back in the mix and hopefully playing more than four games.

"What a huge addition to have him back because he was having a great year," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "I think, again, the sky's the limit for what he can do in this offense."

Arians confirmed that Howard's recovery is going well, and it looks as if he'll get to participate in offseason field work…if there is any offseason field work. At the moment, Howard is progressing towards his return to the field by using a special treadmill that adjusts the amount of body weight a runner is putting on his legs.

"He's really close," said the coach. "He's not running on the grass yet but he's really close. The last time I checked it was 85% body weight running in 'AlterG' and [he] looks fantastic. I don't see any setbacks. If and when we can get together in this offseason program, he'll be ready to go."

The Buccaneers drafted Howard 17th overall in the 2017 draft, the highest pick the franchise has ever used on a tight end. The former Alabama star was productive when on the field during his first three seasons, though he missed time due to injury in all of them. With his early stats from 2020 included, Howard has played in 42 games and caught 105 passes for 1,602 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Most notably, Howard has averaged 15.26 yards per catch since entering the league, which is the highest by any tight end in that span with at least 50 receptions. Second on the list is Gronkowski, at 14.84. It's not hard to see why Arians and the Buccaneers defied the trade rumors and held on to Howard after Gronkowski's arrival via trade last April. Before his injury, Howard saw 72% of his snaps in two or three-TE sets, almost always with Gronkowski also on the field.

The Buccaneers actually made two significant transactions regarding the tight end position in a nine-day span surrounding the 2020 draft. The Gronkowski trade went through on April 21. On April 29, the Buccaneers elected to pick up the fifth-year option on Howard's original rookie deal. For that reason, Howard is still under contract for 2021, when he'll have a chance to show he's ready to deliver on a second NFL deal, ideally with the Buccaneers. And, of course, Howard will hopefully get the chance to make a much bigger contribution to the team's hunt for another Super Bowl title.

"Knock on wood," said Arians. "With a little luck, with health, I think we can be better. Obviously, throwing O.J. back into the mix, having Vita healthy…if we can keep all our guys healthy through the preseason, I think we'll be much, much better than we were Week One last year. Now, in Week 20, we should be measurably better, I think."

Related Content

news

NFL Entering 'Another Stage of Development' in International Growth

Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer is the chairman of the NFL's International Committee and he sees the game growing outside of the U.S. with its new International Series scheduling format…And other notes
news

Bruce Arians on Bucs' Draft: Speed on D, Trenches, Young QB Among Possibilities

Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians expects to have 'fun' in the 2021 Draft without a glaring need driving the process, but there are some areas and traits the team will emphasize on draft weekend
news

NFC South Positional Review: Off-Ball Linebackers

The Buccaneers and Falcons appear set at the middle level of their defenses for 2021 and the Panthers have a versatile and intriguing young player at the linebacker position//
news

Lavonte David Aims to Be Bucs' Next Derrick Brooks

With his career in Tampa now sure to continue, ILB Lavonte David has set a lofty goal for himself in wanting to be considered the next Derrick Brooks
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #1: Somehow, Tom Brady

The Buccaneers started 2020 free agency with the most dramatic move possible, and it paid off spectacularly, as new QB Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title, the seventh of his career
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #2: A Tag for Shaq

The Buccaneers used the franchise tag in 2020 to make sure the NFL's incumbent sack leader would stick around for a run at the Super Bowl, and Shaquil Barrett saved his best for last in that pursuit
news

NFC South Positional Review: Defensive Front

The Buccaneers and Saints got the best results from their front-line defenders in the division in 2020 but also have the most work to do to keep their groups together
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #4: Ndamukong Suh Signs On Again

Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh actually hit free agency for a week last spring but eventually elected to re-sign in Tampa, and his impact on the team's Super Bowl defense was enormous
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #5: JPP Skips Free Agency

Tampa Bay's efforts to keep their promising defense intact in 2020 began with the re-signing just before free agency of Jason Pierre-Paul, who would go on to lead the team in sacks and make the Pro Bowl
news

NFC South Positional Review: Offensive Line

Three of the four teams in the NFC South return their O-Lines completely or nearly intact in 2021 but Carolina has a long list of free agents to deal with up front
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #6: Antoine Winfield in the Second Round

The Bucs targeted star Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. in the second round of the 2020 draft because they saw him as a big-play producer, and they got more than they could have even anticipated
Advertising