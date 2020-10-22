Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Raiders Kickoff Moved to 4:05 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay's Week Seven game in Las Vegas on Sunday, originally a prime-time contest to be nationally-televised by NBC, will now begin at 4:05 p.m. ET instead and will be broadcast by FOX

Oct 22, 2020 at 04:01 PM
The kickoff time for the Tampa Buccaneers' game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium has been moved to 4:05 p.m. ET. It was originally scheduled for an 8:20 p.m. start and was to be the first of three straight prime-time games for the Buccaneers.

The move of the kickoff is a reaction to the Raiders positive COVID-19 test and the possibility that Sunday's game could be postponed, leaving the Sunday night slot empty. The Seattle-Arizona game has been moved to the NBC evening showcase instead.

The NFL's statement regarding the time changes explained the motivation for the moves:

"These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football."

"We expect the Buccaneers-Raiders game to be played on Sunday afternoon. Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts."

The Buccaneers-Raiders game will now be regionally broadcast by FOX.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to play on Monday Night Football at the New York Giants in Week Eight (Nov. 2) and again on Sunday Night Football at home against the New Orleans Saints in Week Nine (Nov. 8). The Buccaneers will play a second Monday Night Football game in Week 11 at home against the Los Angeles Rams (Nov. 23).

