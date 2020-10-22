Buccaneers-Raiders Kickoff Moved to 4:05 p.m. ET

The kickoff time for the Tampa Buccaneers' game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium has been moved to 4:05 p.m. ET. It was originally scheduled for an 8:20 p.m. start and was to be the first of three straight prime-time games for the Buccaneers.

The move of the kickoff is a reaction to the Raiders positive COVID-19 test and the possibility that Sunday's game could be postponed, leaving the Sunday night slot empty. The Seattle-Arizona game has been moved to the NBC evening showcase instead.

The NFL's statement regarding the time changes explained the motivation for the moves:

"These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football."

"We expect the Buccaneers-Raiders game to be played on Sunday afternoon. Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts."

The Buccaneers-Raiders game will now be regionally broadcast by FOX.