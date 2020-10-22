How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Raiders

Key Matchups (via Scott Smith):

1. Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. Buccaneers CB ﻿Jamel Dean﻿

The Buccaneers have already faced a couple of talented tight ends, including Jared Cook and Noah Fant, but this is the first opponent whose passing attack is led by a tight end. After an incredible breakout season in 2019 (90 catches for 1,145 yards), the 6-6, 255-pound Waller is the Raiders' top pass-catcher in 2020 with 34 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns. His 34 grabs are twice that of the next player on the Raiders' list, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. The problem in trying to defend Waller is that he possesses amazing speed for a man of his size. His fastest-clocked time on a play in 2019 was better than the top speed of all but two receivers in the NFL. We often talk about creating mismatches with a tight end against a safety or linebacker, but the Buccaneers will probably end up with several different defenders on Waller throughout the game, including Dean. In the Buccaneers' Week Five game at Chicago, two of Dean's four passes defensed came on passes intended for tight end Jimmy Graham. Dean isn't 6-6 and 255 pounds but he does have very good size and length for a cornerback and he can definitely match Waller's speed. Dean could find himself matched up with Waller when the Raiders go "Y-Iso," putting three receivers on one side of the formation in a bunch and Waller alone on the other side. According to Next Gen Stats, Waller has lined up in Y-Iso on 18% of his routes since the start of 2019, the second-highest percentage among all NFL tight ends. Overall, Waller has lined up either wide or in the slot on 49% of his snaps this year.

2. Buccaneers T ﻿Tristan Wirfs﻿ vs. Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

The Raiders drafted Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell with the fourth-overall pick in 2019 but it's Crosby, a fourth-round pick in the same draft, who has emerged first as a potential pass-rushing star. After racking up 10.0 sacks as a rookie Crosby has four more through the first five games of 2020, accounting for more than half of his team's total. Crosby showed off his speed and agility at the Combine with some of the best times among defensive ends in the 40-yard dash and the three-cone drill, but there were some concerns about his strength and ability to hold up at the point of attack. Crosby was expected to be a situational pass-rusher as a rookie but he quickly earned a full-time role and proved stout enough against the run while racking up 29 QB pressures. This season, Crosby has lined up on the right edge of the offense on a great majority of his snaps, which means he'll have plenty of time to get to know the Buccaneers' own outstanding young lineman, right tackle Tristan Wirfs. Wirfs has stepped right into a starting job and earned high grades for his pass-blocking. He's only been flagged for one holding call through six games, which is impressive given the line of dangerous edge rushers he's already had to face. Wirfs and the Bucs' offensive line are coming off a very strong performance against Green Bay in which they blocked for a 158-yard rushing attack and didn't allow a single sack.

3. Raiders G Denzell Good vs. Buccaneers DL ﻿Ndamukong Suh﻿

Heading into the 2020 season, there was some suggestion that the Raiders had the NFL's best offensive line. That group was anchored by veteran acquisitions Richie Incognito and Trent Brown, with improving 2018 first-round pick Kolton Miller protecting Derek Carr's blind side. The Raiders have still gotten good results up front, ranking eighth in sacks per pass play while rushing for 121.0 yards per game, but they've had to do it while constantly shuffling the lineup. That's because Brown got hurt in Week One and missed the next three games and Incognito landed on injured reserve after a Week Two Achilles tendon injury. Good was a very helpful patch, first playing a pair of strong games at right tackle before moving back to left guard, his more natural position. This week, Good will have to deal with Suh, who lines up on both sides of the nose tackle at various times in a game. Suh has already exceeded his 2019 sack total with 3.0, including one last week on Aaron Rodgers, and has seven quarterback hits, as he has enjoyed a lower frequency of double-team blocks this season. Since joining the Buccaneers in 2019, Suh has racked up 52 quarterback pressures, fifth-most among all interior linemen in the NFL. Suh is also a key part of the Buccaneers' top-ranked run defense, even more so now in the absence of Vita Vea, and Good will have difficulty moving him when they're matched up one-on-one on a rushing play.

4. Buccaneers RB ﻿Ronald Jones II﻿ vs. Raiders LB Cory Littleton